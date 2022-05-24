You Can Swim With The World's Biggest Sharks At The Georgia Aquarium & It’s Thrilling
It’s the only place to get up close & personal with these rare sharks.
The Georgia Aquarium is the only place in the United States where you can see some of the biggest sharks in the world.
The Ocean Voyager gallery is home to four giant whale sharks, the largest known fish to ever inhabit the ocean.
But if you want to get up close and personal with the ocean's wonders, this unique program will take you below the surface.
According to the event page, the Journey With Gentle Giants experience is ''the only opportunity in the world that allows you a guaranteed swim with whale sharks, manta rays, and exotic fish.''
During your journey, an experienced trainer will work with you hands-on, to guide you.
You will suit up in a wetsuit to snorkel on the surface of the Ocean Voyager gallery, one of the largest aquatic exhibits in the world, with thousands of animals swimming in over six million gallons of water.
From here, you can look straight down into the tank at the gentle giants swimming in their breathtaking habitat below you.
Guests will receive a behind-the-scenes tour above the surface. Then for thirty minutes you can swim around the top of the exhibit, and have a rare encounter with unique aquatic species.
This is a great educational activity for families with curious older children. This experience is available to kids twelve and older as long as they're joined by a participating adult.
Afterwards, you will receive a certificate of participation, a t-shirt, and a souvenir photo to remember the day by.
You can enjoy the experience even more knowing that a portion of the ticket sale goes to support the aquarium's conservation efforts and marine research.
Journey with Gentle Giants — Swim
Price: Non-Members: $249.95, Members: $235.95
Address: 225 Baker St NW, Atlanta, GA
Why You Should Go: This is a once-in-a-lifetime experience to swim with some of the largest sharks in the world, and view marine life from a brand new perspective.