The Georgia Aquarium Is Hosting An Ultra Rare Shark Event You Can Only See In This US City
You can get up close and personal with larger-than-life marine animals.
The Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, GA is hosting an event this summer in celebration of International Whale Shark Day.
According to their website, all day long on August 30th there will be a series of special activities taking place throughout the day dedicated to the gentle giants. All of the activities will be included with the price of general admission.
The Georgia Aquarium is the only spot in the entire country where you can spot these endangered predators up close and personal.
Whale sharks are the largest known fish to ever inhabit the ocean. These slow-moving giants can average over 32 feet in length.
Seeing these whale sharks in person was a surreal experience. #aquarium #gaaquarium @georgiaaquarium
The aquarium's Ocean Voyager gallery is home to four of these rare animals that make their way overhead as eager guests from across the globe walk through the underwater tunnel, surrounded by marine life.
Entering the gallery feels like you've landed on the ocean floor where.
It's "the only opportunity in the world that allows you a guaranteed swim with whale sharks, manta rays, and exotic fish,'' according to the event page.
If you're feeling brave, they even have opportunities to throw on a wet suit and get up close and personal.
Their Journey With Gentle Giants experience allows visitors to work hands-on with a trainer and take a swim with the gentle giants.
If you're not located in Georgia, the aquarium's website has a 24-hour live stream where you can take a peek at the action from the comfort of your own home.
International Whale Shark Day At The Georgia Aquarium
Price: $39.95+ per ticket
Address: 225 Baker St. N.W., Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can celebrate the existence of these rare, larger-than-life sharks and participate in special activities at no additional cost.