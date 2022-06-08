Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

great white shark

There's A Huge Great White Shark Right Off The Georgia Coast & He's Almost 10 Feet Long

He's not done growing! 🦈

Georgia Staff Writer
Cabot the great white shark being tagged by OCEARCH​.

There is a great white shark right off the coast of Georgia, and he appears to be making his way closer to the shore, based on his tracked path.

Cabot, a sub-adult male shark, weighs 533 pounds and is nearly 10 feet long, and he's not done growing.

The shark's location was pinged on the morning of June 3, at 7:51 a.m., via OCEARCH's shark tracking app.

OCEARCH is a nonprofit research organization dedicated to researching and tracking marine life to better understand their patterns and behaviors.

Using satellite technology and physical tags on the animal's fins, the OCEARCH app and website allow you to keep track of sharks as they move below the surface.

Based on past patterns, Cabot is a fan of sticking relatively close to the Eastern shoreline, regularly making his way from the tip of Florida, all the way up to Nova Scotia, where he was first tagged in 2018.

According to OCEARCH, this past year, Cabot has followed a similar path as Breton, an adult male great white shark that weighs nearly 1,500 pounds. He has recently been spotted outside of Tybee Island, GA.

"People are just inherently afraid of sharks but the first thing people should realize is that the risk of shark bites is not the same everywhere you go," Greg Skomal, an expert biologist told Forbes. "I always think that it's important to educate yourself as to what species might be in the area, but if there’s no documented shark attack in an area, the real-world probability of being bitten is extremely low."

Even though Cabot has a tendency to make his way close to the shore, experts say the chances of experiencing a shark attack are statistically rare and can be avoided using common sense.

