This Florida Beach Is Considered The 'Shark Bite Capital Of The World'
A surf boarder was recently attacked there.
As shark attacks continue to be a threat in the U.S., one beach in Florida remains the "Shark Bite Capital Of The World", according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.
From 1882 until today, the largest number of these bites lie in Volusia County. The museum reported last year that the Sunshine State took up 60% of shark attacks in 2021.
Out of 137 alleged cases worldwide last year, the Central Region claimed 17 of them. More specifically, New Smyrna Beach, which is the main shore located there, aside from Daytona.
On Independence Day weekend, a 28-year-old surfer was bitten while surfing those ocean waters and received 11 stitches, according to ClickOrlando.
“I’ve been surfing for 16 years and I’ve always thought about it," he told the news outlet. "I told a million people, 'oh you won’t get bit, you’re fine, come out surfing,' but I guess it was just my card."
Days before that incident occurred, on June 30, a teen was bitten in Keaton Beach near the Panhandle. She had to get her leg amputated, and took her very first steps on July 7.
The family of the amputee is from Satellite Beach, which is just south of New Smyrna on the East Coast of FL. They held a fundraiser for the teen and raised over $76,000 for her.
The museum has a page that compares the risk factors of a shark bite to other injuries, and it reports that these incidents aren't as likely as drownings or boating incidents.
The reports for 2022 have not yet been released.