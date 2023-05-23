3 Great White Sharks Are Being Tracked Off South Carolina's Coast & One Is Over 1,400 lbs
Shark season is April-October on America's east coast.
It's shark season in the Atlantic, and a handful of great white sharks have migrated to South Carolina's coast. OCEARCH, a non-profit organization that collects ocean research, is tracking three of these massive species under the sea.
All of these sea animals are more than 10 feet long and over 600 lbs., with the biggest one, Breton, being 13 feet 3 inches and 1,437 lbs.
Breton, a male, has been tracked since September 2020 as he was tagged by the OCEARCH team in Nova Scotia. The shark is currently on the Northern end of the state, bordering North Carolina. He was last tracked near Myrtle Beach on May 22.
The other two sharks are closer to the south side of the state, just off the coast of Charleston. Rose is a female who is 10 feet 5 inches and 600 lbs. Ironbound is a male who is 12 feet 4 inches and 1,189 lbs.
Rose is a juvenile and was last tracked on May 22. Ironbound is an adult last tracked on May 18.
According to the Carolina Guide Service, shark season in South Carolina is May-October, which means the migration seemed to kick in just as expected.
The Florida Museum reported that Charleston County had the most unprovoked shark attacks from 1837 until now.
However, Travel Lens took data from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and The Shark Institute listing the ten deadliest beaches in America. While New Smyrna Beach took the top spot, Myrtle Beach made the list at No. 5.
With Memorial Day on the horizon and summertime just around the corner, popular spots to visit in the Palmetto State include Charleston, Hilton Head and Myrtle Beach.
So, if you're traveling to for an upcoming long weekend or a fun summer getaway, it's a good idea to keep an eye out.