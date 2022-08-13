Great White Sharks Have Been Swimming Around Canada Recently & Some Weigh Over 1,000 lbs
One of the great white sharks is over 13 feet long and weighs more than 1,700 pounds! 👀🦈
There are so many great white sharks that have been swimming around Canada recently and some of them are absolutely massive, weighing over 1,000 pounds!
Great white sharks move along the east coast of North America throughout the year and that means that, at some point, there are quite a few sharks in Atlantic Canada.
Shark research organization OCEARCH has an online great white shark tracker that you can use to see where the aquatic animals swim in Canadian waters.
Let's dive into what great white sharks have been hanging around in Nova Scotia recently!
\u201cMaple is moving north! She just pinged in approximately 185 miles offshore of New Jersey. This female sub-adult white shark was tagged last September off Nova Scotia & has traveled almost 4,800 miles since. Follow her movements: https://t.co/6lWsh26EWA\n\n#FactsOverFear #OCEARCH\u201d— OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) 1655471135
Mahone, an adult male who is 13 feet, 7 inches and weighs 1,701 pounds, has been going through waters near Sable Island this summer.
Coming in at 12 feet and 1,644 pounds, the adult male great white Scot has been swimming near the southern coast of Nova Scotia in July and August.
Maple, a sub-adult female who is 11 feet, 7 inches and 1,264 pounds, has been swimming through the Cabot Strait between Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.
The shark has also been in the Gulf of St. Lawrence during July and August.
\u201cIronbound is off #CapeBreton, Nova Scotia! This mature male white shark was tagged off #NovaScotia in October 2019 and has traveled over 14,000 miles since! Track his movements on the #OCEARCH GLOBAL #SharkTracker: https://t.co/OdYxtREyI0\n\n#Sharks #SharkWeek #FactsOverFear\u201d— OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) 1658366854
Ironbound, an adult male who's 12 feet, 4 inches and 1,189 pounds, has been in the ocean along the southern coast of Nova Scotia near Cape Breton Island.
He was the leader of the pack back in May when he was the first great white shark to migrate to Canada from southern waters.
Measuring 9 feet, 9 inches long and weighing 715 pounds, juvenile male Tancook has gotten pretty close to long recently and has been moving around islands in Mahone Bay, Nova Scotia.
Keji, another juvenile male who's 9 feet, 7 inches and 578 pounds, has been swimming along the southern coast of Nova Scotia.
\u201cWhite shark Keji pinged in close to shore last night approximately 1.5 miles off Herring Point, Nova Scotia! Be advised.\n\nYou can track this male juvenile #whiteshark's movements on the #OCEARCH Global #SharkTracker: https://t.co/PUxdgvwtSZ\u201d— OCEARCH (@OCEARCH) 1657055242
Crystal, a juvenile female measuring 10 feet and weighing 460 pounds, has been in the Bay of Fundy near Saint John, New Brunswick.
This great white shark was tagged near North Carolina while most of the others who are in Canadian waters now were tagged off the coast of Nova Scotia!
Coming in at 7 feet and 188 pounds, juvenile female Martha has been swimming in the Cabot Strait just east of Cape Breton Island.
Like Crystal, she was tagged in American waters as well, just off of Massachusetts.
Juvenile female Hali, who is 10 feet and 697 pounds, has been swimming back and forth along the southern coast of Nova Scotia in July and August.
According to OCEARCH, great white sharks typically spend the summer and fall in Atlantic Canada before heading down the east coast in the winter to find warmer waters.
That's because the waters in Canada are a "feeding aggregation" for these aquatic animals!