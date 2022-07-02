So Many Great White Sharks Are Swimming Around Nova Scotia Right Now & Some Of Them Are Huge
Some are more than 10 feet long and weigh over 1,000 pounds! 🦈
There are so many great white sharks swimming around Nova Scotia right now and some of them are absolutely huge, weighing over 1,000 pounds and measuring more than 10 feet long!
Shark research organization OCEARCH has tagged so many great whites which lets you track them as they swim up and down the east coast of North America throughout the year.
Now that it's the summer, a lot of the aquatic animals have taken up residence in the waters around Atlantic Canada.
Martha, a juvenile female who's 7 feet long and 184 pounds, last pinged on June 27 in the Bay of Fundy off the coast of Grand Manan Island between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
Tancook, a juvenile male who's over 9 feet and 715 pounds, was last pinged on June 28 in Mahone Bay. That's just off the southern coast of Nova Scotia near Halifax.
OCEARCH tweeted that he has travelled almost 8,000 kilometres from Nova Scotia, down to Florida and back north again in the 167 days since he was first tagged.
Keji, a juvenile male who's over 9 feet long and 578 pounds, was last pinged on July 1 swimming near Tancook.
Hali, a juvenile female who's more than 10 feet long and 697 pounds, last pinged on June 28 off the southern coast of the province near Lockeport.
Crystal, a juvenile female who's 10 feet and 460 pounds, was last pinged on July 1 and she's swimming near fellow great white shark Hali.
"This is our first time seeing where she spends her summer and fall," OCEARCH tweeted.
Great white sharks typically leave southern waters in May and then arrive in northern waters at the beginning of June.
They usually spend the summer and fall around Atlantic Canada because the waters are a "feeding aggregation" for them before they go south in the winter, according to OCEARCH.
Mahone, an adult male who's 13 feet 7 inches and 1,701 pounds, was last pinged near Sable Island on June 25.
Maple, a sub-adult female who's 11 feet 7 inches and 1,264 pounds, was last pinged southwest of Sable Island on July 1.
Ironbound, an adult male who's 12 feet 4 inches and 998 pounds, last pinged on June 26 off the southern coast of Nova Scotia.
He led the pack of great white sharks heading up north to Canadian waters and he was the first to arrive at the end of May.
"This mature male white shark provides a great example of site fidelity, returning to the same region in Nova Scotia year after year," OCEARCH said in a tweet at the time.
If you want to see where these great white sharks travel around Atlantic Canada, OCEARCH has a tracker that you can use to watch their journeys throughout the ocean!