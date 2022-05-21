A 13-Foot Great White Shark Is 'Hanging Offshore' In Canada & He's Waiting For The Summer
It's almost feeding season in Canadian waters! 🦈
There's a 13-foot great white shark that's swimming around just offshore in Canada and he's getting ready for some summer fun!
Shark research organization OCEARCH has revealed that Mahone, an adult male white shark measuring 13 feet 7 inches and 1,701 pounds, is chomping at the bit to get a start on feeding season in Canadian waters.
"Mahone has been hanging offshore near the Grand Banks of Newfoundland," OCEARCH tweeted on May 19.
The organization explained that the great white shark is probably waiting for water temperatures closer to the shore to warm up before he comes closer.
Once that happens, he will "begin his summer foraging off Atlantic Canada."
Mahone is the largest male shark that OCEARCH has ever tagged in Canadian waters!
OCEARCH has previously said that great whites spend the summer and fall around Atlantic Canada because the waters are a "feeding aggregation" for the animals before they head south for the winter.
At the beginning of May, the organization's chief scientist Robert Hueter said Ironbound, a 12-foot-4 great white weighing 998 pounds, was moving north before other sharks.
Typically the animals start leaving southern waters in mid to late May and then arrive in northern waters at the beginning of June.
"Ironbound is a bit more of a pioneer leaving early," Hueter said. "He's the leader of the pack and you really don't want to get in his way."
Even though just a few days later it appeared that the almost 1,000-pound shark was heading back south, it's believed that it was just a temporary detour before he comes north for the summer.
If you want to keep an eye on great whites swimming around Canadian waters, you can actually track the sharks that OCEARCH has tagged as they swim up the U.S. east coast and into Canada!