tybee island georgia

A Giant Great White Shark Is Near Tybee Island On The Georgia Coast & He’s Almost 1,500 lbs.

This coastline might be a popular mating area.

Georgia Staff Writer
The great white shark named Breton being tagged.

Tybee Island, Georgia is a charming coastal beach town with celebrity residents, and it has tranquil private beaches.

This week, however, there is a different kind of visitor lurking close by off Georgia's shores.

Breton, an adult male great white shark was located just off the coast of Savannah. This massive marine predator is over 13 feet long and weighs almost 1,500 lbs.

He was last located on May 19 using tracking data from OCEARCH, a nonprofit organization that specializes in marine research.

Their website and mobile apps allow users to follow the path of marine life in real-time using satellites that connect to tags on the shark's fin.

Breton has traveled roughly 18,340 miles up and down the east coast since the time of his tagging in Scatarie Island, Nova Scotia on September 12, 2020.

He is believed to be currently heading northeast up the coast, following a similar route he has taken in previous years.

"What's really important about a mature male [shark] is that he can help us find the mating site. Breton has had a very unique track that's gone straight from Cape Breton, down to the Carolinas and back the last several years, really help us zero in on the Carolinas as a mating area," Chris Fischer, the founder and expedition leader of OCEARCH told FOX Weather over the weekend.

Another shark tracked by the organization named Ironbound was also spotted nearby recently, off the coast of North Carolina.

You can keep up with the sharks and their paths on the OCEARCH website.

