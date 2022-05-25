Two Monkeys Are Missing In Georgia & Cops Got A Call That 'Sounded Like A Scene From Jumanji'
You've heard of man hunts, but this is a monkey hunt.
Many Georgia residents were shocked (and amused) on Sunday when the Effingham County Sheriff's Office received a phone call that two missing monkeys were on the loose.
A post on their Facebook page reveals, "It sounded like a scene from Jumanji but it was not. There are in fact, two Patas monkeys on the loose in North Effingham."
The Sheriff's office says monkeys are legally owned by residents of Effingham, a county right outside of Savannah, Georgia.
The Department of Natural Resources were called to assist in trapping the monkeys, but there has been no update as to whether or not their efforts were successful.
This incident has left many locals questioning if it is even legal to own monkeys in the state.
While it is illegal to own these exotic animals as pets, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources can issue a license that would permit the owner to possess the primate under certain conditions.
On social media, some users have come up with creative ideas to help solve the problem of the missing monkeys.
One woman in the comments of the original post asked, "Do they have names? If I should see them it may be helpful to call them by their name."
Effingham County Sheriff however asked that you don't attempt to catch the monkeys, saying "Although they are not believed to be dangerous, they are wild animals, and we cannot predict how they will respond if cornered."
Others are concerned that this situation could potentially lead to a bigger problem, saying "Wonder [if] it's a breeding pair. There'll be monkeys everywhere."
If you spot these monkeys please contact the authorities at 912-754-3449.
Narcity reached out to the Effingham County Sheriff's Office but did not get a response before the time of publishing. We will update this story if we hear back.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.