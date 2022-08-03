The Georgia Aquarium Is Having A Boozy Adults Only Party & It's Luau Themed
You can even spend the night!
Atlanta's iconic Georgia Aquarium is hosting an adults-only party on August 12 where you can enjoy the breathtaking marine sights after the sun goes down.
Those 21 and older can see the aquarium's Sips Under the Sea, a series of themed cocktail parties that take place outside of the museum's regular operating hours.
The party is a great way to explore the museum in a quieter, more intimate setting. You can avoid the crowds of strollers and wandering children and hang out with your friends late at night. It's also a great opportunity to meet others with similar interests in marine life.
August's theme is Luau, complete with tropical-inspired drinks and hula dancing.
This event will have a live DJ, food and cocktail options as well as traditional dancing from Mahealani Polynesian Entertainment.
General Admission tickets start at $42.95 and work their way up from there.
If you're feeling adventurous, you can even spend the night in the aquarium and see for yourself what it's like to fall asleep under the sparkling turquoise water and wake up surrounded by unique displays of marine life. No designated driver necessary!
If you're not looking to call it an early night, the "Sleepover" package includes three drink tickets and the opportunity to stay until the morning. You also get an evening snack and breakfast included.
You can find tickets and information about the Georgia Aquarium's Sips Under the Sea party on the official event page of their website.
Sips Under the Sea Luau Party
Price: $42.95+
When: August 12, 2022
Where: 225 Baker St. N.W., Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can experience the museum in a unique way and sip on island-inspired drinking while dancing next to some of the world's most fascinating sea creatures.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible