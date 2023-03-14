The Georgia Aquarium Is Hosting A Boozy Adult-Only Party & It's Shamrock-Themed
You might want to call up a babysitter for this one.
The Georgia Aquarium's 'Sips Under The Sea' series is back with another event that might have you feeling quite lucky...well, if you're 21 and older that is.
They are hosting an adults-only shamrock-themed party on March 17 for St. Patrick's Day, so get on your best green suit and enjoy a night with the marine life, your best pals and — what might be the best part — no kids.
This could be your pot of gold to kick off your weekend plans because it all starts after the company's normal business hours.
Included in the ticket are three drinks, they can be alcoholic or non-alcoholic, and dining options are available in their main café. If you'd like to purchase anything extra, make sure to bring a card, as no cash will be accepted.
There will also be a DJ where you can dance the night away as you walk through the famous tunnel surrounded by sea life.
Dolphins, sharks, sting rays and even otters will be there to join the party, as you will have access to go through the aquarium's main galleries.
"Sips Under The Sea" also makes for the perfect date night with your partner, as it's something unique to do. It's an unforgettable night walking through the exhibit after hours and enjoying a fun cocktail party.
It runs from 7-10 p.m. for general admission tickets, which are priced at $56.99 for members and $61.99 for non-members.
This is one unforgettable evening you don't want to miss and doesn't come around every day.
'Sips Under The Sea' St. Patrick's Day Party
Price: $56.99-61.99
When: March 17, 2023
Address: 225 Baker St. Northwest Atlanta, GA
Why You Need To Go: You can have a couple of cocktails and dance the night away at the Georgia Aquarium after hours for their adult-only party. If you're looking for something to do on St. Patrick's Day this might be your rainbow and pot of gold.
Accessibility: Wheelchair/stroller accessible