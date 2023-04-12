I Tried McDonald's New Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry & These Desserts Are So Underrated (PHOTOS)
It's so creamy and flavorful! 🍓
McDonald’s it’s definitely one of the most loved fast food spots by Americans. While it’s known that the chain’s menu is — sometimes — very different in other parts of the world, this time, the U.S. has the chance to indulge in a McFlurry dessert an Asian market offers on a daily basis.
The new and limited edition Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry hit the American Golden Arches on Wednesday, April 12, delivering the perfect sweet treat for springtime.
This dessert is part of the regular menu at McDonald’s in Singapore, but contrary to the U.S. release, the Asian version comes with small and crunchy Oreo bits and strawberry sauce.
I decided to visit my nearest Mickey D’s and see for myself what the hype was all about, and it did not disappoint.
What is the new McFlurry flavor?
The new Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry from McDonald's.
Fernanda Leon | Narcity
I paid a total of $5.21 and got a good-sized creamy dessert I was so eager to taste.
Although the American version of this sweet treat doesn’t come with strawberry sauce, there are buttery shortbread cookies and flavorful clusters mixed with the vanilla soft serve that creates the perfect strawberry confection.
I’m usually not a fan of strawberry-flavored desserts — except for the traditional strawberry ice cream — but the softness and the just right amount of sweetness in this McDonald’s McFlurry remind me of how underrated the chain’s delights are.
The Verdict
Texas Editor Fernanda Leon holding a McDonald's McFlurry cup.
Fernanda Leon | Narcity
I will definitely be getting another Strawberry Shortcake McFlurry soon — before they’re gone.
The dessert is creamy, not too sweet, and has just the right amount of strawberry and cookie flavor that will melt in your mouth as soon as you taste it.
IMO, McDonald’s did right this time by getting some inspiration from their Singapore menu and bringing Americans this sweet and soft treat.