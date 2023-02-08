I Tried McDonald’s In Colombia & This Chicken Dish Is Nowhere On The US Chain's Menu
It’s like McDonald’s partnering with KFC.
I’m always planning my next adventure to a new city or country, and with that comes all the food I want to try while I’m away from home.
Although I always look for the local flavors first, I can never say no to those fast-food chains that share the name, but they never taste the same and even serve different meals.
During my last visit to Cartagena in Colombia, I saved some time to look for a McDonald’s location to check out its menu, see if it was different from the beloved one in the United States, and compare the food’s taste.
The Golden Arches in Colombia definitely have one item that the U.S. chain is missing out on, and it involves the words crispy and chicken. You know, it’s like if McDonald’s partnered with KFC.
With that said, here are the McDonald’s items I tried in Colombia and how they compare to the ones offered in America.
McDonald's McNuggets
Colombia has its own "dollar menu," and some items are even sold for less than a dollar.
I paid around 7,000 COP, which is equivalent to $1.48, for four chicken McNuggets. These tasted very similar to the ones offered in the U.S. They’re crispy and have that familiar flavor you can never go wrong with.
The nuggets are definitely a must if you happen to be missing your usual American fast food.
McDonald's Fries
Fries are always a good idea, no matter what part of the world you’re visiting.
I ordered large fries and paid a total of 4,500 COP, which is $0.95. These were crispier than the ones offered in America, and you can totally tell that the cooking oil employees use in Colombia is definitely different from the one used in The States.
Honestly, I’d stick with the U.S. version of the French Fries because, although the Colombian ones are not terrible, they leave an oily flavor in your mouth.
McDonald's Fried Chicken
Ok, there’s no comparison with this one, as fried chicken is nowhere to be found on McDonald’s menus in America. And, let me tell you. They. Are. Missing. Out.
I was shocked to see that the Colombian chain offers a bunch of different meals that include fried chicken, something I’ve never seen anywhere else, and that reminded me of places like KFC.
I ordered one piece, and it was so big you can totally skip the McNuggets and the large fries and order a smaller side to pair with the fried chicken instead.
I must warn you: The chicken is greasy — like anything fried. However, the crispiness and juiciness of the dish will make you forget about it.
The price was also unbeatable, as I paid 7,000 COP or $1.48.
The McDonald's Veredict
When I first visited a McDonald’s in Colombia, I was expecting meals that included some of the country's traditional flavors. However, I can say that the Colombian chain does offer different options you won’t find in the United States, like fried chicken. And hey, I paid a total of $3.91 for a huge meal. There’s no way you can beat that!