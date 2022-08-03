Tim Hortons Is Being Slammed For Offering Free Coffee & Donuts After Violating Customers' Privacy
"It's sad and insulting at the same time."
Tim Hortons is getting dragged by Canadians on the internet after it offered to settle multiple class action lawsuits in Canada with free hot beverages and baked goods.
The Canadian fast-food chain has been in hot water since an investigation by Canada's federal privacy commissioner stated that its app violated Canadian privacy laws.
According to the report, the company collected millions of customers' location data, even when they weren't using the app.
It used this data to find out where users lived and worked, and even created an "event" when they visited a Tim Hortons competitor.
On July 29, the company reached a proposed settlement for four class action lawsuits connected to data collection through its app.
The offerings? A hot beverage and a baked good, the retail value of which is $6.19 plus taxes, and $2.39 plus taxes respectively.
Needless to say, the internet had some thoughts.
"Okay, so Tim Hortons spent more than a year silently and illegally tracking users through their mobile app, and the proposed class action settlement is ... a free coffee and a donut. I swear to f*cking god. This is real," one Twitter user stated.
Another Twitter user pointed out that the settlement suggests that the retail value of a hot beverage is $6.19 – to which she asks "Which hot beverage at Tim Hortons is over six dollars?"
Some of the jokes are pretty savage, like this one which says, "I'm surprised Tim Hortons didn't settle its data tracking lawsuit by offering everyone a free chocolate microchip cookie."
Others conveyed their frustration at the fact that a hot beverage and baked good could be considered compensation for a violation of privacy. "It's sad and insulting at the same time," one person wrote.
Some seemed to just rely on humour in this situation. Like the person who pointed out that the measly offerings must have something to do with his "movement not being worth it."
Naturally, there were plenty of memes circulating about the drama, too.
Clearly, the internet has been having a plenty of fun at Tim Hortons' expense.
It's important to note that Timmies emphasizes that "allegations raised in the class actions were not proven in court and the settlement is not an admission of any wrongdoing."
There will be a hearing in Quebec in September to determine whether the proposed settlement is accepted.
In a statement shared with Narcity, the company said, "All parties agree this is a fair settlement and we look forward to the Superior Court of Quebec’s decision on the proposal. We are confident that pending the Quebec court’s approval of the settlement, the courts in British Columbia and Ontario will recognize the settlement."
An email has been sent to eligible app users regarding the proposed settlement.
