Tim Hortons Is Settling Class Action Lawsuits By Offering Free Hot Beverages & Baked Goods
This proposed settlement is for class action lawsuits about the Tim Hortons app.
Tim Hortons is settling multiple class action lawsuits in Canada by offering free hot beverages and baked goods to affected customers.
In a notice shared with Narcity on July 29, 2022, Tim Hortons revealed that it has reached a proposed settlement with four class action lawsuits that have been filed in Ontario, B.C. and Quebec related to data collected on its app.
In June 2022, an investigation by Canada's federal privacy commissioner found that the Tim Hortons app tracked and collected location data of customers "every few minutes of every day" even when they weren't using it.
As part of the proposed settlement agreement, eligible app users will receive a free hot beverage and a free baked good.
While this is still subject to court approval, Tim Hortons said that all of the parties involved agreed that it's "a fair settlement."
"It's important to emphasize that the allegations raised in the class actions were not proven in court and the settlement is not an admission of any wrongdoing," the national coffee chain continued.
An email has been sent to eligible app users about the proposed settlement related to the collection of location data on the Tim Hortons app from April 1, 2019, to September 30, 2020.
If the settlement is approved, those people will get a credit for the purchase of one free hot beverage and one free baked good from participating Tim Hortons locations in Canada.
That credit will be available for one-time use only and redeemable at check-out through a coupon or the Tim Hortons app.
The retail value of the hot beverage is $6.19 plus taxes and the retail value of the baked good is $2.39 plus taxes.
On September 6, 2022, a hearing will take place in Quebec to determine if the proposed settlement is approved or not.