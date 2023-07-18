These UK YouTubers Tried Tim Hortons For The First Time & One Donut Left Them Angry
"In what world is that your favourite? Honestly?" 🍩
Every Canadian knows that only a few places provide as much national pride as Tim Hortons. And so, whenever someone outside Canada tries Tim Hortons, we all perk up to see exactly what their thoughts are.
So, when the popular UK-based YouTube channel JOLLY took a jaunt to a Tim Hortons, you know that we're checking it out.
In the video, the two British lads, Josh and Olly, where the portmanteau "Jolly" comes from, adventure to a Tim Hortons location in the United Kingdom.
They call it their "own little piece of Canada" located in London "at the side of a motorway in an industrial park." Which, to be honest, doesn't sound that far off from a lot of Tim Hortons locations out here.
Brits try Tim Horton's Breakfast for the first time!!www.youtube.com
In the video, we see Josh and Ollie cruise through the drive-thru and order a whole bunch of Tim Hortons breakfast snacks, from wraps and sandwiches to donuts.
On top of the video being filmed at a Tim Hortons location outside of Canada, which is already unusual, the two hosts definitely ordered a few items you would not see in Canada.
The most surprising one was a Tim Hortons employee recommended menu item, a cheeseburger -- something that you simply do not find out here in Canada.
When they tried the cheeseburger, the pair were surprisingly positive about it, they called it a "solid fast food burger." One of the hosts said they'd even consider taking it over a burger from McDonald's. Talk about high praise!
Maybe it's time we got a Tim's Double Cheeseburger in the Great White North!
However, once it got to more taste testing, the two Brits had some interesting takes.
They both agreed that any was made with potato, whet be the hashbrowns or waffle fries, just didn't cut it.
"Tim, he's not good with potatoes," quipped Ollie. "Maybe they don't grow natively in Canada?"
For the record, we do have lots of potatoes growing here in Canada...
However, the fun really started when they got to the donuts and sweets.
Much like many before them, once they started eating Timbits, they could not stop, with each one providing a fun new flavour.
"You just want to keep going," remarked one of the hosts.
Biting into the Boston Cream, they felt a bit differently about it. One of them said the iconic donut "tastes of nothing," while the other said that "the texture is horrible."
"In what world is that your favourite? Honestly?" said Ollie. "I'm consistently amazed by how bad people's tastes can be."
The last item they tried was a Maple Cream or Canadian Maple donut, which they described as "very Maple-y."
"That's like pouring maple into your eye socket," said Josh.
Ultimately the two Brits said their favourite part of the journey was their coffee and the Timbits, which they kept jokingly calling "Tim's Bits."
So, it seems safe to say that Tim Hortons isn't necessarily just enjoyed by Canadians!