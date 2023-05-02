tim hortons

6 Tim Hortons Jobs In Ontario That Will Pay You Up To $30 An Hour & You Don't Need A Degree

Some of these salaries are no joke. 💸

Toronto Staff Writer
A Tim Hortons drive-thru. Right: The CN Tower in Toronto

Landing a job at Tim Hortons is many Ontarians' introduction to the workforce, but working for the company goes far beyond first experiences and minimum wage.

In fact, Tim Hortons is currently hiring for a wide range of high-paying positions in Ontario, from AZ truck drivers to managers, and you don't need a degree to apply!

All the more reason to pair your love of Tim Hortons coffee with a career.

Management

Salary: $40,000.00 to $60,000.00 per year

Location: Hamilton, ON

Who Should Apply: Individuals with a strong motivation and passion for the restaurant industry.

This person should possess a proactive approach to managing their team and serving their guests and a genuine interest in training and nurturing talent.

AZ Truck Driver

Salary: $32 an hour

Location: Port Hope, Ontario

Who Should Apply: Those with a current AZ driver's license and a minimum of one year of experience operating AZ vehicles.

You'll also need a spotless driver's abstract and a clean CVOR record.

Operations Manager

Salary: Up to $70,000 a year

Location: Windsor, ON

Who Should Apply: Candidates should have 3 to 5 years of experience in multi-unit operations within the hospitality or restaurant industry for this position.

Restaurant Manager

Salary: $50,000 a year

Location: Hamilton, ON

Who Should Apply: Anyone with 3 to 5 years of quick service experience in a supervisory role.

People who would consider themselves experts in recruiting, training, and coaching.

Coffee Process Operator

Salary: $24.25 to $28.29 an hour

Location: Ancaster, ON

Who Should Apply: Applicants must be able to operate a forklift and lift items weighing up to 50 pounds regularly.

Individuals with two or more years of experience with production and packaging in the food industry will be strongly preferred

AZ Local Delivery Driver

Salary: $30 an hour

Location: Guelph, ON

Who Should Apply: Individuals must have a AZ driver's license and a minimum of one year of experience operating AZ vehicles.

Applicants with previous lift truck experience will be preferred.

Patrick John Gilson
Toronto Staff Writer
Patrick John Gilson is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada’s Ontario Desk focused on Ontario gas prices and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
