6 Tim Hortons Jobs In Ontario That Will Pay You Up To $30 An Hour & You Don't Need A Degree
Some of these salaries are no joke. 💸
Landing a job at Tim Hortons is many Ontarians' introduction to the workforce, but working for the company goes far beyond first experiences and minimum wage.
In fact, Tim Hortons is currently hiring for a wide range of high-paying positions in Ontario, from AZ truck drivers to managers, and you don't need a degree to apply!
All the more reason to pair your love of Tim Hortons coffee with a career.
Management
Salary: $40,000.00 to $60,000.00 per year
Location: Hamilton, ON
Who Should Apply: Individuals with a strong motivation and passion for the restaurant industry.
This person should possess a proactive approach to managing their team and serving their guests and a genuine interest in training and nurturing talent.
AZ Truck Driver
Salary: $32 an hour
Location: Port Hope, Ontario
Who Should Apply: Those with a current AZ driver's license and a minimum of one year of experience operating AZ vehicles.
You'll also need a spotless driver's abstract and a clean CVOR record.
Operations Manager
Salary: Up to $70,000 a year
Location: Windsor, ON
Who Should Apply: Candidates should have 3 to 5 years of experience in multi-unit operations within the hospitality or restaurant industry for this position.
Restaurant Manager
Salary: $50,000 a year
Location: Hamilton, ON
Who Should Apply: Anyone with 3 to 5 years of quick service experience in a supervisory role.
People who would consider themselves experts in recruiting, training, and coaching.
Coffee Process Operator
Salary: $24.25 to $28.29 an hour
Location: Ancaster, ON
Who Should Apply: Applicants must be able to operate a forklift and lift items weighing up to 50 pounds regularly.
Individuals with two or more years of experience with production and packaging in the food industry will be strongly preferred
AZ Local Delivery Driver
Salary: $30 an hour
Location: Guelph, ON
Who Should Apply: Individuals must have a AZ driver's license and a minimum of one year of experience operating AZ vehicles.
Applicants with previous lift truck experience will be preferred.