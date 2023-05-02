Doug Ford Wants You To Buy A Tim Hortons Smile Cookie But Didn't Make It Look Too Appetizing
The video is so cringe 🍪.
Premier Doug Ford is trying to encourage Ontarians to buy a Tim Hortons Smile Cookie and the video is hilarious.
The premier posted a video to his Twitter on Monday to promote the Smile Cookie campaign, where 100% of all proceeds help support local charities in your community.
The message is great, but the delivery could've used more work.
\u201cIt's that time of year again!\n\nSupport your local charities and organizations by picking up a @TimHortons #SmileCookie. 100% of the proceeds help support local charities in your community. Get yours until May 7.\u201d— Doug Ford (@Doug Ford) 1682967774
"Friends, it's that time of year again. This week from May the first to the seventh, head over to your local Tim Hortons and pick up a Smile Cookie," Ford said. "100% of the proceeds goes to local charities and organizations. So, now is the time to enjoy a tasty treat and support some good causes."
The beginning part of the video was excellent and informative but then the premier stares at the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie with a rather big grin and tells the camera it's his "favourite treat, Timmie's cookie."
Ford then closes his eyes and takes a bite out of the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie while trying hard to ensure it doesn't fall apart and says, "Mmmm delicious," with his mouth full.
People on Twitter couldn't resist but comment on the video with some of their thoughts.
\u201c@fordnation @TimHortons Congrats! Fifty eight months in a row has got to be some sort of record.\u201d— Doug Ford (@Doug Ford) 1682967774
"Doug - I'm guessing you are tight with Tim Hortons Corporate. Can you do something with them about the INSANE amount of TH coffee cups and litter [that] blights this province. Thank you!, someone said.
"Hey @TimHortons can you just pay him? At this point he's practically an employee," another asked.
"I'm beginning to think Ford owns a Tim's somewhere…" a concerned person said.
Nevertheless, the Smile Cookie is basically Tim Hortons' classic chocolate chunk but has hand-decorated blue icing eyes and a pink icing smile to make it more cheerful.
Each Smile Cookie costs $1.50 plus tax, and you can find them at your local Tim Hortons.