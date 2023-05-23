tim hortons

A Tim Hortons Drive-Thru Worker Had Hot Coffee Thrown At Her & She Suffered 'Severe' Burns

Toronto Police are trying to identify the suspect.

A suspect wanted in an assault at a Toronto Tim Hortons. Right: A Tim Hortons drive-thru sign.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an alleged assault at a local Tim Hortonsdrive-thru that left an employee with "severe" burns.

In the early morning of Thursday, May 18, police said an angry customer was handed a hot coffee and immediately threw it back at the employee who gave it to him.

This incident started around 4:45 a.m., at a Tim Hortons in the Sheppard Avenue East and Yorkland Boulevard area of Toronto.

According to a press release, the suspect Toronto Police are now trying to identify approached the Tim Hortons drive-thru window on foot and asked for a coffee.

"An argument ensued as the suspect was not in a vehicle," police said, and added that the Tim Hortons employee eventually allowed the suspect to purchase the coffee in the drive-thru window because she, "did not want to escalate the situation."

What ensued was the employee having the hot coffee thrown at her, which police said caused "severe burns to her arm and back," which they said also required medical attention.

The alleged suspect then ran away.

Police have since released surveillance images of the man and have described him as being 30 to 35 years old, 5'8", with a thin build, and medium-long curly hair to his neck.

TPS added the man was also wearing white clothing and a black jacket at the time of the incident.

He is wanted in the incident which police have described as an aggravated assault and an assault with a weapon.

Toronto Police have asked anyone with information in the incident to contact them at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

This isn't the first time we've heard about a case of severe burns connected to a Tim Hortons hot drink being spilled.

In March, an Ontario woman launched a lawsuit against Tim Hortons after a drive-thru tea spill left her with "horrific" injuries.

