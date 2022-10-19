A Ticketmaster Class-Action Lawsuit Was Filed In Canada & You Could Get A Free Gift Card
Did you buy tickets to an event that was cancelled or postponed due to COVID-19?
A class action lawsuit has been filed in Canada against Ticketmaster, and it's calling for compensation for people who purchased tickets to events impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a notice from legal firm Koskie Minsky LLP, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice has certified a class-action lawsuit against Ticketmaster Canada Holdings ULC, Ticketmaster Canada ULC, Live Nation Canada, Inc., and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
The class-action lawsuit claims that customers who bought tickets to events impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic were entitled to "prompt refunds, in the original form of payment, under the terms of their contracts with Ticketmaster or under consumer protection laws."
Ticketmaster denies allegations that they did not adhere to these terms and says that all customers were refunded or given the option to receive a refund by November 30, 2020.
The entertainment company says this was the case for all but 12 events in Canada (excluding Quebec) that were either postponed or cancelled after March 11, 2020, as a result of pandemic restrictions.
Narcity has reached out to Ticketmaster for comment. A response was not recieved by the time of publication.
Ticketmaster class action lawsuit
The class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all Canadians who purchased at least one ticket to an event taking place after March 11, 2020, that was cancelled, postponed or rescheduled.
This does not apply to events in Quebec.
Although they have not admitted liability and the court has yet to make any determinations, Koskie Minsky LLP says Ticketmaster has agreed to a settlement with a total value of $137,545.
"Under the terms of the Settlement, Ticketmaster will provide compensation in the form of a $5 electronic gift card to certain Credit Eligible Class Members for each eligible ticket purchased," the notice reads.
An additional $100,000 will be used to pay for fees associated with the lawsuit, including counsel fees and disbursement.
Any money leftover will be donated to a charity chosen by Ticketmaster.
The settlement will only be valid once it is approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. A hearing will take place on December 15, 2022.
To be part of the class action, you don't have to do anything. Eligible people will automatically qualify for any benefits agreed upon per the settlement agreement.
Many eligible Canadians have already been contacted about the proposed settlement via email, although more details can be found online.
There's some good news if you did purchase tickets for an event in Quebec too, as a similar class action lawsuit against Ticketmaster is ongoing in the province.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.