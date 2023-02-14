Tim Hortons Is Testing Flatbread Pizzas In Calgary & Here's When You Can Try It
It's the second Canadian city to try the pizzas.
Timmies lovers, listen up! Tim Hortons is officially launching its brand new flatbread pizzas in Calgary and you can get your hands on them this week.
The Canadian staple coffee chain said the "delicious and craveable" flatbread pizza is joining the Tim Hortons menu in Calgary tomorrow and it will be the second city in Canada to try the goods.
Stepping away from its usual fare of breakfast sandwiches, coffee and donuts, Tim Hortons stores in Calgary will be serving up the new flatbread pizzas which come in three different flavours: Chicken Parmesan, Pepperoni and Simply Cheese.
After launching in some stores in Mississauga in August last year and going viral on TikTok, Calgarians will now be able to get their hands on the flatbread pizzas too as the city joins the test market.
@mellisa0711
The pizza was pretty good! I hope it’s hear to stay! I think they have the pizzas up for 2 months depending on how it sells #timhortonscanada
The three flavours of flatbread pizzas are officially launching at participating Tim Hortons locations in the city on February 15.
However, if you're out and about, Tim Hortons is bringing the love early and letting you get your hands on the Tim Hortons flatbread pizzas from the store at 2443 54 Ave. S.W., between 3 and 4 p.m. on February 14.
If you're not in Calgary and haven't been able to get your hands on the flatbread pizzas yet, here's hoping the pizzas roll out across the country soon.
The flatbread pizzas join a long list of new items rolling out into Tim Hortons over the last few weeks. Earlier this month, Timmies added the chipotle steak loaded wrap and also a steak bowl to its menu across Canada.