7 Retro Tim Hortons Things That Will Bring Back Memories Of Your Quintessential Canadian Childhood
Hands up if you remember the Timbits mascot!
Anyone who has grown up in Canada has some fond memories of Tim Hortons from their formative years.
Whether you'd go there after soccer or hockey practice or it was a quick meal during a family road trip, Canadians of a certain age probably remember some of the old-school cozy vibes at Tims.
So, we decided to take a trip down donut memory lane and enjoy some of these retro Tims things.
From a beloved, but now long-gone menu item, to a Timbits mascot (yes, that really did exist!), here are some major Tim Hortons things that we're all a bit nostalgic for.
The old-school signs
A Tim Hortons sign from 2011.
Paul Mckinnon | Dreamstime
Remember driving and seeing that tall, yellow and black sign jutting out everything?
It always seemed to draw nearer and nearer and you always knew you could end up getting a hot chocolate or maybe even a whole donut if you're lucky.
The old-school yellow design will always beat the more modern, simplistic red one.
And luckily, you can still find some of these signs in the wild.
The Timbits mascot
\u201cAnyone remember this guy? Our Timbits mascot from the 1970s! #TBT #Tims50th\u201d— Tim Hortons (@Tim Hortons) 1404414011
Sure, we all love the sweet little treats that are Timbits, but do you remember that there was an actually Timbits mascot?
Starting in the 1970s, the adorable, giant-eyed creation was on some of Tim Hortons' branding.
While very cute, it does seem to suggest that we're eating a living thing when snacking on Timbits - so maybe it's a good thing it's been discontinued!
Ceramic mugs
\u201cOur travel mugs sure have changed! Did you know if you use one for hot beverages you get 10 cents off? #TBT #Tims50th\u201d— Tim Hortons (@Tim Hortons) 1418914810
Sure, the modern travel mug is great.
It allows you to drink hot liquids on the go without spilling. But, drinking a hot coffee out of a ceramic mug is an unparalleled experience and Tim's used to be the king of that.
Whether you brought one home with you or you sat and sipped your coffee out of one in-store, it just tasted so much better that way.
Tim Hortons cake
\u201cA blast from the past: How many of you celebrated special occasions with Tims desserts? #TBT #Tims50th\u201d— Tim Hortons (@Tim Hortons) 1411677008
This one might be a surprise depending on your age. Back in the day, Tim Hortons sold more sweet treats than just donuts and Timbits!
There was a time when you could roll up to your local Tims and leave with a double-double as well as a big ol' cake for your night's gathering.
Or maybe just for breakfast if you were wild like that.
The flap lids and retro cups
An old Tim Hortons cup.
This is a more recent change.
Growing up, we all remember the old flap Tim Hortons cup designs. The ones that basically guaranteed you'd spill hot coffee on yourself when you took a sip.
And while the old designs were what one might call bad, they were unique to the Tim Horton's brand.
And, of course, let's not forget the old, brownish-red cup design!
The Dutchie
\u201cGuess what Canada? To celebrate #Canada150, we've brought back the Dutchie for a limited time. Get your hands on one before they're gone!\u201d— Tim Hortons (@Tim Hortons) 1496877141
Something that has come back to Tims periodically, but will always have a special place in our hearts.
The Dutchie is a glazed, yeasty, raisin donut that was one of the first launched by the chain.
It was sweet and filling and remains something that a lot of us remember feasting on as kids.
And while it has made a few appearances since, we miss the days when it was consistent on the menu.
The bread bowl
Another mind-blowing item from fast food past. Does anyone else remember a steaming hot bowl of soup, served in a toasty loaf of bread?
Keto who?
This was a staple of the early 2000s and has come back a few times, but nothing beats the days of tucking into one of these on a freezing cold, December day in Canada.
Hopefully this reminded you of the good old days of Tim Hortons dining, Canada!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.