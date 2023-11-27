Tim Hortons Fans Got Nostalgic For These Lost Menu Items & They Really Want One Timbit Back
What do you miss most from the Tim Hortons menu?
Tim Hortons has a lot of menu items that people wish they could have back, like the pretzel bagel and Canadian maple donut, and it doesn't take much to get them worked up over all the tasty treats they can't get anymore.
Most people who live in Canada have a favourite menu item that they would be saddened about if it was no longer on the menu, like Tim Hortons' Boston cream donut or the apple fritter donut.
However, a TikToker touched a nerve recently when she brought up a bunch of discontinued or hard-to-find Tim Hortons treats, and people in the comments got very nostalgic about it.
Many people shared their favourite lost menu item, and one of the most commonly-mentioned ones was the Cherry Timbit. In fact, Tim Hortons fans have been mourning that discontinued Timbit for a while.
"Cherry timbits were LIFE," a TikToker shared on the recent post. Another said, "I would do anything to have a singular cherry timbit one last time."
Others said they missed the Tim Hortons strawberry tart, which, according to a Reddit thread, was around 20 years ago. The tart looks like something you'd see in a cartoon due to its perfectly shaped strawberries and crispy tart crust and it only cost $1.49 at the time.
Another item people have forgotten about is the chilli served in an actual bread bowl. "Chili in the bread bowl omggg 😩😩," a TikToker commented. Eating soup out of a bread bowl sounds like a luxury these days!
Even though muffins are still available at Tim Hortons, some people said they miss the massive sugar chunks that used to be sprinkled over top of those muffins.
Other items mentioned in the TikTok include Tim Hortons' blueberry sour cream glazed donut, full cakes, the cherry cheese Danish, cinnamon sugar Timbit, strawberry blossom donut, cherry stick donut, chocolate eclair and so much more.
What's a Tim Hortons menu item you wish you could eat one more time?