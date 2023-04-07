Tim Hortons Has Three New Cold Drinks & There's One That Should Be On The Menu Permanently
This drink completely outshines the other two new drinks.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
If you haven't heard, Tim Hortons has added three new beverages to the menu for the spring and summer this year.
So, I tried all of the new cold drinks that are available and I think there's only one that really deserves to be available permanently and one was a big miss.
Oreo Double Stuf Iced Capp, Oreo Strawberry Creamy Chill and Caramel Toffee Cold Brew have joined the Strawberry Frozen Lemonade, Strawberry Watermelon Real Fruit Quencher, Peach Real Fruit Quencher and Vanilla Iced Latte on the menu.
All three of the new Tim Hortons drinks are available at locations across Canada and through the Tim Hortons app.
Here are all of my opinions on the Oreo Double Stuf Iced Capp, Oreo Strawberry Creamy Chill and Caramel Toffee Cold Brew that Tims is offering now.
Caramel Toffee Cold Brew
Tim Hortons Caramel Toffee Cold Brew.
The Caramel Toffee Cold Brew combines Tims Cold Brew with caramel toffee syrup and it's topped with espresso-infused cold foam.
With this drink, the first sip is just the espresso-infused foam but it's so good and it doesn't feel like you're just drinking frothed milk because of the flavour.
Giving it a little stir to get the full caramel and toffee flavour from the cold brew is a must if you don't immediately drink it.
It's not too sweet which I wasn't expecting because it's a caramel and toffee cold brew.
I really like that it isn't overly sweet even though I'm someone who has a preference for sweet coffee.
This cold brew is tasty but it's not my favourite of the three new additions to the Tims menu.
Also, you shouldn't drink it with a straw because you'll lose the great combination of the caramel toffee cold brew and the espresso-infused foam which elevates the drink.
Oreo Strawberry Creamy Chill
Tim Hortons Oreo Strawberry Creamy Chill.
The Oreo Strawberry Creamy Chill adds an Oreo cookie crumble to the Strawberry Creamy Chill.
I found this new drink to have a very strawberry-forward flavour which doesn't really do anything for me.
Also, I couldn't really taste any of the Oreo flavouring or the cookie pieces even after a few sips.
The Oreo flavour only comes through when I scoop out a bit of the whipped topping that the Oreo crumble on it with the straw.
This drink is a miss in my opinion because the fruit and chocolate just don't balance that well.
Oreo Double Stuf Iced Capp
Tim Hortons Oreo Double Stuf Iced Capp
The Oreo Double Stuf Iced Capp is a classic Iced Capp that's blended with Oreo pieces and vanilla syrup. It's finished with vanilla-flavoured whipped topping and an Oreo crumble.
Not only does this drink look delicious but it also tastes incredible.
It is sweet right from the first sip but in a good way that immediately makes this my favourite of the three new drinks from Tim Hortons.
There is that famous Iced Capp taste and then there's a burst of the Oreo flavour which gave me a jolt even though I knew it was coming because I ordered the drink.
While the whipped topping and the sprinkle of Oreo crumble don't do much for me taste-wise, it does make the Iced Capp look really good.
This one really outshines the other two new cold beverages that Tims has added to the menu!