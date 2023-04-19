Tim Hortons Just Released A New Breakfast Sandwich & It's Like 2 Classics Had A Baby (PHOTO)
The best of a bagel AND a croissant? 👀
If you're a fan of Tim Hortons' breakfast sandwiches, there's a brand new one you're likely going to want to try out!
On Wednesday, April 19, the chain revealed the release of a new "buttery and savoury" breakfast item called the Everything Croissant Breakfast Sandwich.
"It starts with a delicious buttery croissant that's baked fresh in-restaurant daily and topped with our Everything Seasoning, which has an amazing mix of savoury flavours," said Tallis Voakes, the director of culinary innovation at Tim Hortons.
Like other breakfast sandwiches from Timmies, it also gets a freshly cracked egg, some cheese and either bacon or sausage, depending on what you prefer.
With all of that put together, Tims is calling the new creation "an amazing hot breakfast that is a game-changer for your morning routine."
If you're more of a fan of a bagel sandwich to start your morning off, you can also get the Everything Seasoning on a BELT sandwich (bacon, egg, lettuce and tomato).
The Everything Croissant Breakfast Sandwich.CNW Group/Tim Hortons
"The new Everything Croissant Breakfast Sandwich and Everything Bagel BELT are available at participating Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and can be ordered for delivery on the Tims app," according to the press release.
And, if you prefer something sweet to start your morning, the company recently shared that they're resurfacing two classic donuts.
Just in time for summer, Tims is bringing back the Walnut Crunch and Cherry Stick donuts.
They'll be available starting May 31, but if you want to try them out and reminisce on the old days of Tims, you'll have to snatch them up quickly, as they're only available for a limited time!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.