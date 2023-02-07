Tim Hortons Is Putting Out Another Cereal In Canada & It's Like Having Mini Donuts In A Bowl
Tims is turning a popular donut into breakfast food! 🍩
Tim Hortons is releasing a new cereal across Canada in 2023 and it's basically like having mini donuts in a bowl!
With this latest edition of Tim Hortons cereal, the Canadian coffee chain has partnered with Post Foods Canada to turn one of its most popular donuts into a breakfast food.
Post Tim Hortons Apple Fritter Flavored Cereal is described as a crunchy cereal with hints of the classic apple and cinnamon flavours that you get with the Apple Fritter donut.
Not only does it taste like you're eating the popular baked good but the cereal pieces are also mini versions of the Apple Fritter donut.
Box of Post Tim Hortons Apple Fritter Flavored Cereal.Tim Hortons | CNW Group
Post Tim Hortons Apple Fritter Flavored Cereal is now available at select grocery stores across Canada.
If you find this new flavour while shopping, it'll be joined on grocery store shelves by the other Tim Hortons cereals: Chocolate Glazed Timbits and Birthday Cake Timbits.
Both of the Timbits cereals were put out in 2020 and they bring the classic flavours of the bite-sized treats to your bowl.
Also, in 2021, Tims dropped the limited edition Café Mocha cereal which combined chocolate and coffee flavours with marshmallows that have a mocha swirl.
If you're looking for more things to try so you can switch up what you order, a lot of new items have been added to the Tim Hortons menu recently.
Some of the new offerings include Anytime Snackers which are savoury pastries with creamy fillings, a steak wrap, a breakfast menu that's under $3, vanilla coconut-flavoured coffees and more.
