Tim Hortons Is Launching Its First 'Boat-Thru' In Cottage Country & You Can Get Free Drinks
A Tim's run on water.
The Tim Hortons drive-thru is one of the things that most Canadians are familiar with, but how about when you're on a different mode of transportation, like a boat?
Well, to help all the pleasure crafters out in Ontario's cottage country, you can get the chance to "Boat-Thru" a Tim Hortons location out on Lake Scugog, for a limited time.
According to Tims, for two days only, Tim Hortons will be hosting their "Boat-Thru" experience, which will also mean a free Tim Hortons beverage for anyone who pulls up.
The quirky Tim's location will be running from Saturday, August 5, to Sunday, August 6. It will be available to boaters, sailers and paddlers -- however no word on if you can swim up, which is probably fair as that actually sounds unsafe.
Unfortunately, the Tim's Boat-Thru isn't exactly a full-blown location. It will be operating with a limited drink menu, however, with everything being free, that more than makes up for that fact.
At the location, you can get two of their Sparkling Quenchers, Blackberry Yuzu and Orange Ginger, their Caramel Toffee Cold Brew, or their Vanilla Iced Latte, which you can get with milk, cream, oak milk or almond milk.
The exact location on the lake is at Beacon Marina, which is at 3 Marina Drive in Caesarea, Ontario and will be open between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Also, there is one last catch. You are only limited to six drinks per boat, so no mega yachts full of dozens of passengers here.
But still, now you don't have to go on that Tim Hortons run before you hit the lake, the lake is your Tim's run.