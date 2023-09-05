Toronto Is Getting A New Late Night Cookie Spot & Here's Why The US Chain Is So Special
For the late night sweet tooth. 🍪
If you were looking for some late night eats but you got more of a sweet tooth than a savoury palate, a wildly popular U.S.-based cookie joint is coming to Toronto very soon.
Insomnia Cookies will open its first Canadian location this month, and they offer a fun change in pace that you're not going to see at other major cookie shops.
Per the company, the first ever Canadian location of this chain will be opening at York University in Toronto on September 9 to satisfy the late night cookie cravings of students and locals alike.
The exact address is going to be 85 Pond Road at the York University Quad.
So what exactly is the deal with Insomnia Cookies? Well, their name is a big indicator of what makes them so special.
Not only do they serve up a huge variety of cookies such as S'Mores, PB & J, Chocolate Chunk, French Toast, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, but they're open into the wee hours of the morning — 3 a.m. to be specific — for all your late-night cookie needs.
And to make that even easier, the chain also has a delivery focus, so you can get those cookies delivered right to your door.
We're not going to judge you on your late-night cravings, but we're guessing this'll be a hit with university students on campus.
Not only do they have a huge selection of wild and crazy flavours, but the store also offers both vegan and gluten-free options for folks with those dietary restrictions.
With 245 Insomnia Cookie locations across the United States, it makes you wonder if the company will be expanding to other Canadian universities and colleges in the future.
Either way, more cookie options is never a bad thing.