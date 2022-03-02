Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto outdoor activities

Toronto's Dreamy Flower Trail Lets You Wander Through Blossom-Filled Streets This Spring

It's free to visit! 🌸

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Fleurs de Villes is coming to Bloor-Yorkville, Toronto, ON.

Fleurs de Villes is coming to Bloor-Yorkville, Toronto, ON.

Fleurs de Villes, @rosecolouredexistence | Instagram

The ground may be covered in snow, but spring is on the way, and Toronto is getting a dreamy flower trail just in time for the warmer weather.

Fleurs de Villes is returning to Bloor-Yorkville on May 4, and you can explore streets filled with colourful blooms and installations. This year, the theme is FEMMES, and the floral arrangements will celebrate "remarkable women".

The five-day festival will transform the area with blooming creations by notable florists in the GTA . You can take a self-guided tour through the artworks and even shop at some flower markets which will be available on May 7.

Courtesy of Fleurs de Villes

“Fleurs de Villes has always championed women from all walks of life, and we’re delighted to bring Fleurs de Villes FEMMES to Toronto for its Canadian debut as we celebrate remarkable women around the world,” Karen Marshall, Fleurs de Villes Co-Founder, said in a press release.

“The Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood sets the perfect stage to showcase the world-class floral talent of Toronto, and we look forward to creating stunning displays for Fleurs de Villes FEMMES alongside the top local florists in the city.”

You can see floral renditions of figures like Queen Anne and Emily Carr, and you can learn more about each installation through interactive displays.

The floral trail is free to visit, and you can find the displays throughout the streets as well as in public spaces and malls. Plus, the event will be happening just in time for Mother's Day, so it's the perfect time to celebrate incredible women.

Fleurs de Villes

Courtesy of Fleurs de Villes

Price: Free

When: May 4 to 8, 2022

Address: Bloor-Yorkville, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Explore a floral dreamland at this self-guided trail.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Toronto Comedians Had A Marvel Versus DC Roast & Here Are The Worst Things They Said

"Superman? More like Simperman."

Sophie Chong | Narcity, Comedy Bar | Facebook

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

If you've ever wondered who was the absolute strongest, fiercest, and coolest superhero in both the Marvel and DC Comics universe, well, you're in luck because some Toronto comedians just duked it out in an all-out roast fest.

Keep ReadingShow less
toronto zoo

The Toronto Zoo Is Getting A Huge Makeover With Yurts & Dining Areas Surrounded By Animals

The 20-year plan will bring some incredible experiences to the Zoo.

Toronto Zoo

Get excited Toronto, because some major changes are coming to the Zoo, and they sound out-of-this-world.

The Toronto Zoo has just released its Master Plan with the mission of "connecting people, animals and conservation science to fight extinction while becoming a true community hub."

Keep ReadingShow less

An Enchanted Wizard's Bar Is Popping Up In Toronto & You Can Brew Boozy Potions

Tickets are already on sale! 🧙

Courtesy of Hidden Media Network

Something magical is brewing in Toronto, and you don't need a Hogwarts acceptance letter in order to go.

The Wizard's Den, an immersive pop-up bar by Hidden is coming to a top-secret location in Toronto this spring. Running from May 4 to 29, the experience will whisk you into a world of enchantment where you can live out your witchiest dreams.

Keep ReadingShow less

Taylor Swift & 12 Other Candlelight Tribute Concerts Coming Soon To Toronto

Tickets start at $30! 🙌

Candlelight Concerts by Fever | Facebook

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in Ontario, music lovers and concertgoers alike can finally look forward to the possibility of enjoying an evening of live music in Toronto again.

Keep ReadingShow less