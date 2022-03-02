Toronto's Dreamy Flower Trail Lets You Wander Through Blossom-Filled Streets This Spring
It's free to visit! 🌸
The ground may be covered in snow, but spring is on the way, and Toronto is getting a dreamy flower trail just in time for the warmer weather.
Fleurs de Villes is returning to Bloor-Yorkville on May 4, and you can explore streets filled with colourful blooms and installations. This year, the theme is FEMMES, and the floral arrangements will celebrate "remarkable women".
The five-day festival will transform the area with blooming creations by notable florists in the GTA . You can take a self-guided tour through the artworks and even shop at some flower markets which will be available on May 7.
“Fleurs de Villes has always championed women from all walks of life, and we’re delighted to bring Fleurs de Villes FEMMES to Toronto for its Canadian debut as we celebrate remarkable women around the world,” Karen Marshall, Fleurs de Villes Co-Founder, said in a press release.
“The Bloor-Yorkville neighbourhood sets the perfect stage to showcase the world-class floral talent of Toronto, and we look forward to creating stunning displays for Fleurs de Villes FEMMES alongside the top local florists in the city.”
You can see floral renditions of figures like Queen Anne and Emily Carr, and you can learn more about each installation through interactive displays.
The floral trail is free to visit, and you can find the displays throughout the streets as well as in public spaces and malls. Plus, the event will be happening just in time for Mother's Day, so it's the perfect time to celebrate incredible women.
Fleurs de Villes
Price: Free
When: May 4 to 8, 2022
Address: Bloor-Yorkville, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore a floral dreamland at this self-guided trail.
