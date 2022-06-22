Nick Nurse Is Playing With Prince's Old Backing Band At The Toronto Jazz Festival
It's no joke.
Raptors fans may not be able to see their team play this summer, but, oddly, you can catch their head coach shredding the guitar.
Nick Nurse is set to jam alongside The New Power Generation (NPG) at Toronto Jazz Festival this weekend through a setlist that'll be all kinds of thirsty.
\u201cYou do NOT want to miss this! @Original_NPG x @Raptors Nick Nurse this Sunday. \ud83d\ude4c\u201d— Toronto Jazz Fest (@Toronto Jazz Fest) 1655835384
NPG, a band that backed Prince from 1990 to 2013, regularly performs a collection of the artists "Diamonds and Pearls," "Gett Off," "Cream," "7," and "Sexy MF."
"Prince fans dance, laugh, cry and sing along to the soulful and electrifying shows and walk away saying it is one of the best shows they ever saw," a description on the event's website reads.
It's uncertain which songs Nurse will play or if he will play the whole set. Either way, your chances of seeing the coach seducing people with sultry licks have improved significantly.
And if you're expecting a disaster, think again because this isn't even the first time the 54-year-old has melted people's face-offs with his grooves.
In 2019, he performed with the Arkells during a surprise appearance at the Budweiser Stage following the Raptors NBA championship.
Anyone interested in checking out Nurse's musical chops can see him performing with NPG at the TD Main Stage at Queen's Park and Bloor Street West on June 26 at 8:45 p.m.
Toronto JazzFest is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, from June 24 to July 3.
Other featured artists include Smokey Robinson, Gregory Porter, Tush, GoGo Penguin, Amber Mark, and the Cory Henry Trio.