Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
toronto raptors

Nick Nurse Met The Queen & She Had The Most Wholesome Basketball Question

He rushed down to meet her.

Toronto Staff Writer
Nick Nurse Met The Queen & She Had The Most Wholesome Basketball Question
Raptors | Twitter, Speedfighter17 | Dreamstime

Here's a celebrity pairing that absolutely no one is shipping, but they should. Nick Nurse and Queen Elizabeth II.

The Raptors head coach revealed during a press conference on Wednesday that he had met the queen during the 2012 London Olympics.

According to Nurse, "it was really cool." The two shared a friendly conversation in the Olympic Village, where Nurse was working for Great Britain's team at the time.

"I just remember somebody opened up the door and said 'Hey, anybody wants to meet the Queen? Come down now!'" Nurse told reporters in a video shared by Yahoo Sports. The coach revealed that rushing down to meet the queen wasn't as simple as it may seem.

"Everything you do around the Olympics, when you've got to do something, it's quite a process to get in and out and move and security and all these things are very difficult," Nurse said.

Thankfully, despite the queen being way down in the courtyard area where "all the British athletes" were staying, Nurse still made an effort to see her.

"We went down the stairs together, and they just grabbed seven people randomly, and there she was," the coach said while recalling the hustle and bustle that resulted in him being face-to-face with the queen.

"She came up, very nice conversation," Nurse added. "She said, 'And what do you do?' I said, 'I'm with the senior men's basketball team,' and she said, 'You've got to be quite tall to play basketball, don't you?'" Nurse said while mimicking her voice.

The 54-year-old father said he responded, "yes, you do," which might be the most adorable adult interaction about basketball that's ever been.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

toronto raptors

Fred VanVleet Just Got Engaged & Even Drake Is Freaking Out (PHOTOS)

"It feels so surreal to finally be marrying my best friend and soul mate of 12 years."

@fredvanvleet | Instagram

Grab your tissues, sports fans! Over the weekend, Fred VanVleet proposed to his longtime girlfriend and mother of his two children, Shontai Neal, and let's just say that news of the engagement didn't go unnoticed.

VanVleet and Neal, who have been dating since high school, announced the wholesome news via Instagram on Sunday, sparking praise from big names, including Drake and former Raptors teammates, Norman Powell and Danny Green.

Keep ReadingShow less
toronto raptors

The Raptors Are Reacting To Fred VanVleet's NBA All-Star Bid & It's Getting Super Emotional

Lowry, Drake, and DeRozan are so pumped!

@raptors | Instagram

There's going to be a new NBA All-Star coming from the 6ix this year and it's none other than Fred VanVleet!

On Thursday, February 3, the NBA revealed the reserve players that will grace the All-Star lineup this year, and among the lucky few is none other than the Raptor's guard.

Keep ReadingShow less
kyle lowry

Kyle Lowry Is In A Canadian Super Bowl Ad & They Roasted His Basketball Skills (VIDEO)

"Kyle Lowry has missed over 6,000 shots in his career. Don't be like Kyle."

bitbuy | YouTube

Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you.

Kyle Lowry might not be a Raptor anymore, but his ties to Canada still run deep.

Keep ReadingShow less
toronto raptors

Nick Nurse Is Going To Be In 'Murdoch Mysteries' Next Week & His Outfit Is Everything

It almost suits him too well.

@cbcmurdoch | Instagram, Raptors | Twitter

Is there anything that Nick Nurse can't do?

The Raptors head coach will appear on an episode of the beloved CBC period drama Murdoch Mysteriesnext week, and by the looks of his outfit, fans are in for quite the show.

Keep ReadingShow less