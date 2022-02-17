Nick Nurse Met The Queen & She Had The Most Wholesome Basketball Question
He rushed down to meet her.
Here's a celebrity pairing that absolutely no one is shipping, but they should. Nick Nurse and Queen Elizabeth II.
The Raptors head coach revealed during a press conference on Wednesday that he had met the queen during the 2012 London Olympics.
According to Nurse, "it was really cool." The two shared a friendly conversation in the Olympic Village, where Nurse was working for Great Britain's team at the time.
"I just remember somebody opened up the door and said 'Hey, anybody wants to meet the Queen? Come down now!'" Nurse told reporters in a video shared by Yahoo Sports. The coach revealed that rushing down to meet the queen wasn't as simple as it may seem.
"Everything you do around the Olympics, when you've got to do something, it's quite a process to get in and out and move and security and all these things are very difficult," Nurse said.
Thankfully, despite the queen being way down in the courtyard area where "all the British athletes" were staying, Nurse still made an effort to see her.
"We went down the stairs together, and they just grabbed seven people randomly, and there she was," the coach said while recalling the hustle and bustle that resulted in him being face-to-face with the queen.
"She came up, very nice conversation," Nurse added. "She said, 'And what do you do?' I said, 'I'm with the senior men's basketball team,' and she said, 'You've got to be quite tall to play basketball, don't you?'" Nurse said while mimicking her voice.
The 54-year-old father said he responded, "yes, you do," which might be the most adorable adult interaction about basketball that's ever been.