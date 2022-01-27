Trending Tags

toronto raptors

Nick Nurse Is Going To Be In 'Murdoch Mysteries' Next Week & His Outfit Is Everything

It almost suits him too well.

Toronto Staff Writer
@cbcmurdoch | Instagram, Raptors | Twitter

Is there anything that Nick Nurse can't do?

The Raptors head coach will appear on an episode of the beloved CBC period drama Murdoch Mysteries next week, and by the looks of his outfit, fans are in for quite the show.

Yannick Bisson, the show's longtime star, announced Nurse's surprise cameo on Instagram on Wednesday, telling fans to expect "an extra special episode" on Monday night.

The clip also showed Nurse dressed in period-appropriate garb, which, honestly, he pulls off a little too well. He was also holding what appears to be a very vintage-looking basketball.

"Hi Murdoch fans, I'm excited to be here with Yannick. I hope everyone enjoys the episode. Tune in Monday night, see you then," Nurse says during his reveal.

According to Yahoo Sports, Nurse told reporters ahead of Wednesday night's Raptors game that he is playing a locker-room attendant while joking that he is open to criticism about his acting.

However, some speculate that he could be playing Canadian-American inventor of basketball, James Naismith, which would definitely be a more prominent role.

Nothing has been confirmed, but judging by his outfit and the matching timelines, there is a pretty good chance that theory could be correct.

Nurse is, of course, no stranger to making newsworthy cameos.

The head coach famously jammed with the Arkells back in 2019, further adding to the hype after the Raptors' first NBA Championship win.

The 54-year-old made his acting debut in 2020, appearing as himself in an episode of the Canadian comedy-drama series, Private Eyes.

