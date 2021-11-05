Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Sports
toronto raptors

Nick Nurse Finally Explained Why He Squats So Much On The Sidelines & It's So Wholesome

His iconic move is for the fans.

Nick Nurse Finally Explained Why He Squats So Much On The Sidelines & It's So Wholesome
@raptors | Instagram

If there's anything that Nick Nurse likes more than basketball, it's squatting. The Toronto Raptors coach has been known for adopting the stance at games over the years, but why is he always trying to get such a workout during play?

Nurse has finally revealed the reasoning behind the deep squat on the sidelines and it's actually super wholesome.

According to Yahoo Sports, Nurse said in a pre-game media availability on November 1 that he's doing it for the fans.

"Mostly I'm doing it to get out of the way for whoever is trying to watch," the 54-year-old head coach said.

"As a kid, if you were in front of the TV in the living room, you heard about it and I'm always conscious of being in the way."

So not only is Nurse an award-winning coach, but he's also a considerate guy who doesn't want anyone sitting courtside to miss out. We can only imagine how strong his legs must be by now.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet Says He's The 'Old Angry Man' & 'Jerk' Of The Team

VanVleet is already taking over leadership duties.

Raptors | Twitter

Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet has some big shoes to fill this year, and he's got no time to buddy around with the team's rookies.

The 27-year-old NBA star told reporters during a post-game interview on Wednesday that he's become somewhat of a drill sergeant to his new teammates.

Keep Reading Show less

The Toronto Raptors Are Exploring The 6ix & Here Are 6 Spots You Could Bump Into Them

You could meet your fav player.

@ramenisshin | Instagram, @kardinalo | Instagram

The Toronto Raptors are finally back in the 6ix this season, and they've wasted no time getting reacquainted with their favourite spots.

The team's new roster has already been spotted doing everything from riding the TTC to grabbing a bite at some of the city's most beloved restaurants.

Keep Reading Show less

The Toronto Raptors Just Revealed New Jerseys & They're Such A Throwback (PHOTOS)

The new uniforms are looking real sleek.

Raptors | Twitter

The Toronto Raptors are bringing back the gold and black colour scheme this season in honour of the NBA's 75th anniversary.

The team unveiled their new City Edition jerseys, which also feature the old school Raptors dinosaur logo, via Twitter on Monday with the tagline "Old School x New School."

Keep Reading Show less

The Toronto Raptors Dressed Up For Halloween & Went All Out With Their Costumes (PHOTOS)

Scottie Barnes wasn't playing around.

raptors | Twitter

The Toronto Raptors were clearly feeling the spooky spirit this Halloween and had some totally extra costume ideas.

The team was seen having a real-life monster mash, hosted by none other than Spicy P himself, or should we say "McLovin."

Keep Reading Show less