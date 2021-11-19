Trending Tags

winter in toronto

7 Winter Activities In & Around Toronto You Need To Add To Your Road-Trip Bucket List

Snowshoe, ice climb or skate your way through a magical winter landscape.

7 Winter Activities In & Around Toronto You Need To Add To Your Road Trip Bucket List
@victoriapinto_ | Instagram, @toddandshane | Instagram

As the cold weather creeps up and the nights get longer, finding ways to make the most of the winter season is a must. Instead of staying locked up indoors, why not embrace your adventurous side this winter?

Whether it's snowshoeing across frosted terrain, skating through thick evergreen forests or climbing frozen waterfalls, there's plenty to explore within driving distance of Toronto.

Of course, before you hit the road you'll need to make sure you're fully prepared for the road conditions — because you never know what Canadian weather might throw at you, eh?

Swapping to winter tires when the temperature drops has a huge impact on the safety and comfort of your drive. They're made from rubber that can handle the cold better than all-season tires and their deeper grooves help you stay in control while accelerating, braking and cornering on frosty surfaces.

Trusty tires, like those from Michelin, will ensure your ride is winter ready before you set out on your adventures. Michelin tires have a unique V-shaped tread design that makes them extra grippy in snowy, icy or slushy conditions. While they wear, these tires are designed to provide safety and stability in all sorts of winter conditions.

With a safe set of wheels sorted, the next step is choosing which activities to add to your Toronto bucket list. This list of seven unique experiences that'll elevate your winter is just the thing to get you started.

Take In The Spectacular Icy Views At Bluffer's Park

When: Open year round

Price: Free

Address: 1 Brimley Rd. S., Scarborough, ON

Why You Need To Go: With the colder weather comes some of Ontario's most picturesque views, like those at Bluffer's Park. This location is perfect whether you just want to take in your surroundings or have a little photoshoot.

Plus, with a full set of winter tires on your ride, you don't have to worry about icy roads on the way.

Website

Hike Along The Snowy Beltline Trail

When: Open 24 hours, year round

Price: Free

Address: Beltline Trail, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Who says hiking is reserved for summer? Sure, you'll have to layer up around this time of year, but the spectacular views of ice and snow are worth it. Grab your pup, partner or pal and hike Toronto's Beltline.

Sip some hot cocoa and feel the satisfying crunch of snow beneath your feet as you traverse an easy trail that's built along the path of an abandoned railway line.

Website

Go Snowshoeing Across Winter Terrain In High Park

dotshock | Dreamstime

When: Open year round

Price: Free

Address: 1873 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Snowshoeing is a fun, easy and inexpensive way to enjoy the snow, and Toronto's High Park is a great place for beginners to try their hand (or rather, foot) at it. If you're looking for guidance, the High Park Ski Club offers members snowshoe lessons and tours through the winter season.

Winter activities generally require a lot of gear, which in turn means you have to take the car. Make sure you're safe on the roads with a good set of winter tires.

Website

Glide On Ice At Arrowhead Provincial Park

When: Typically opens in January from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Price: $18-$21 per vehicle

Address: 451 Arrowhead Park Rd., Huntsville, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're going to go ice skating, you might as well do it somewhere beautiful. Just over two hours north of the city, you'll find a winter wonderland at Arrowhead Provincial Park. The 1.3-kilometre ice-skating trail is considered one of the most scenic in the world.

The park also hosts Fire & Ice nights during the winter, where the trail gets illuminated by hundreds of glowing torches. For the best ice conditions, plan your trip for midweek.

Website

Try Ice Climbing In Guelph

When: Registration opens January 1, 2022

Price: $350

Address: 24 Henderson St., Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: Feel like you're on top of Mount Everest on ONE AXE Pursuits' 60-foot-high ice-climbing route in Elora's historic gorge — talk about an adrenaline rush! If you're new to ice climbing, don't worry, ONE AXE's routes are designed with beginners in mind.

All equipment is included, and you'll be assigned to an instructor who'll walk you through the entire experience. You'll want to have your winter tires sorted out for this activity that's located about 90 minutes outside Toronto.

Website

Go Tobogganing At Riverdale Park

When: Open year round

Price: Free

Address: 550 Broadview Ave., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Who doesn't love tobogganing? One slide down the hill will transport you back to your childhood. Toronto has plenty of spots where you can pull up with your toboggan or sled, but Riverdale Park East is a must-try.

If you want to venture further outside of town, consider taking your sled and snowsuit to Rouge Park near Scarborough, Kerr Park in Bracebridge, or the tubing hill at Arrowhead Provincial Park.

Website

Lean To Snowboard Or Ski At Blue Mountain

When: Newbie program starts November 2021

Price: $84-$144

Address: 190 Gord Canning Dr., Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: Many Canadians look forward to winter so they can finally whip out their snowboards and skis. Located 2.5 hours north of Toronto, Blue Mountain Resort is the ultimate place to test out your talent or try something new.

Sign up for the Newbie program, which comes with skis or a snowboard, lift ticket, helmet and self-guided coaching program.

Website

Feel more secure while driving to and from these activities by ensuring you have the right winter tires. Michelin designs tires with safety in mind, to help you arrive at your destination without a hitch.

There's a wide range of winter tires to choose from, including the studded MICHELIN® X-Ice® NORTH 4 tire and the Ultra-High Performance MICHELIN® Pilot® Alpin® 5 tire.

You can get even more adventure from a set of MICHELIN X-Ice® SNOW tires, which are proven to last up to one extra season compared to other winter tires.

Even if you're not planning to go anywhere special this winter, staying safe on the road during the unpredictable weather is important. Save the sliding for the DMs, not the streets.

To learn more about Michelin's range of winter tires, check out their website or follow them on Facebook or Twitter.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

