7 Winter Activities In & Around Toronto You Need To Add To Your Road-Trip Bucket List
Snowshoe, ice climb or skate your way through a magical winter landscape.
As the cold weather creeps up and the nights get longer, finding ways to make the most of the winter season is a must. Instead of staying locked up indoors, why not embrace your adventurous side this winter?
Whether it's snowshoeing across frosted terrain, skating through thick evergreen forests or climbing frozen waterfalls, there's plenty to explore within driving distance of Toronto.
Of course, before you hit the road you'll need to make sure you're fully prepared for the road conditions — because you never know what Canadian weather might throw at you, eh?
With a safe set of wheels sorted, the next step is choosing which activities to add to your Toronto bucket list. This list of seven unique experiences that'll elevate your winter is just the thing to get you started.
Take In The Spectacular Icy Views At Bluffer's Park
When: Open year round
Price: Free
Address: 1 Brimley Rd. S., Scarborough, ON
Why You Need To Go: With the colder weather comes some of Ontario's most picturesque views, like those at Bluffer's Park. This location is perfect whether you just want to take in your surroundings or have a little photoshoot.
Hike Along The Snowy Beltline Trail
When: Open 24 hours, year round
Price: Free
Address: Beltline Trail, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Who says hiking is reserved for summer? Sure, you'll have to layer up around this time of year, but the spectacular views of ice and snow are worth it. Grab your pup, partner or pal and hike Toronto's Beltline.
Sip some hot cocoa and feel the satisfying crunch of snow beneath your feet as you traverse an easy trail that's built along the path of an abandoned railway line.
Go Snowshoeing Across Winter Terrain In High Park
When: Open year round
Price: Free
Address: 1873 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Snowshoeing is a fun, easy and inexpensive way to enjoy the snow, and Toronto's High Park is a great place for beginners to try their hand (or rather, foot) at it. If you're looking for guidance, the High Park Ski Club offers members snowshoe lessons and tours through the winter season.
Glide On Ice At Arrowhead Provincial Park
When: Typically opens in January from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily
Price: $18-$21 per vehicle
Address: 451 Arrowhead Park Rd., Huntsville, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're going to go ice skating, you might as well do it somewhere beautiful. Just over two hours north of the city, you'll find a winter wonderland at Arrowhead Provincial Park. The 1.3-kilometre ice-skating trail is considered one of the most scenic in the world.
The park also hosts Fire & Ice nights during the winter, where the trail gets illuminated by hundreds of glowing torches. For the best ice conditions, plan your trip for midweek.
Try Ice Climbing In Guelph
When: Registration opens January 1, 2022
Price: $350
Address: 24 Henderson St., Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: Feel like you're on top of Mount Everest on ONE AXE Pursuits' 60-foot-high ice-climbing route in Elora's historic gorge — talk about an adrenaline rush! If you're new to ice climbing, don't worry, ONE AXE's routes are designed with beginners in mind.
Go Tobogganing At Riverdale Park
When: Open year round
Price: Free
Address: 550 Broadview Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Who doesn't love tobogganing? One slide down the hill will transport you back to your childhood. Toronto has plenty of spots where you can pull up with your toboggan or sled, but Riverdale Park East is a must-try.
If you want to venture further outside of town, consider taking your sled and snowsuit to Rouge Park near Scarborough, Kerr Park in Bracebridge, or the tubing hill at Arrowhead Provincial Park.
Lean To Snowboard Or Ski At Blue Mountain
When: Newbie program starts November 2021
Price: $84-$144
Address: 190 Gord Canning Dr., Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: Many Canadians look forward to winter so they can finally whip out their snowboards and skis. Located 2.5 hours north of Toronto, Blue Mountain Resort is the ultimate place to test out your talent or try something new.
Sign up for the Newbie program, which comes with skis or a snowboard, lift ticket, helmet and self-guided coaching program.
