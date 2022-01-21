Trending Tags

Toronto Is Getting A New Winter Festival With A Dazzling Forest Trail & Giant Snow Globes

You can walk or drive through the winter wonderland.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Toronto Is Getting A New Winter Festival With A Dazzling Forest Trail & Giant Snow Globes
Winter Glow | Handout

A brand new winter event is bringing some magic to the city, and you can even enjoy it from your car.

Winter Glow is an ice, snow, and light show that's transforming Black Creek Pioneer Village into a dazzling winter wonderland.

The event is opening on February 4, and tickets are already available online.

The festival features a 1.8-kilometre trail through a twinkling forest, and you can choose to walk or drive through. If you walk through, be prepared for lots of fun photo ops, and you can even bring your dog along for the adventure.

Some other highlights include glistening ice sculptures, giant snow globes, snow carvings, and a 45 minute light show set to music.

Cozy up in your car or put on your mittens and enjoy this enchanting new event.

Winter Glow

Winter Glow | Handout

Price: $19.99 per adult, $40 per car

When: Select nights from February 4 to 27, 2022

Address: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Step (or drive) into a sparkling winter world filled with lights, snow globes, and more.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

