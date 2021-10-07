Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Eat and Drink
toronto restaurants

Toronto Is Getting One Of Calgary's Best Brunch Spots & Their Breakfast Poutines Are Fire

They're "hatching" in the in the 6ix! 🍳

Toronto Is Getting One Of Calgary's Best Brunch Spots & Their Breakfast Poutines Are Fire
@missaudreyfrench | Instagram, @oeb_breakfast | Instagram

If you live for Sunday brunch and eggs benedict makes your heart flutter, then brace yourselves: there is going to be a new brunch place in Toronto soon.

OEB Breakfast Co., an incredibly popular brunch spot originating from Calgary, is "hatching soon" in the 6ix's Liberty Village, and will be open for business sometime in February or March of 2022.

"Guests can look forward to a bright, uplifting brunch experience," Teale Orban, the director of marketing for OEB told Narcity via email. "We serve classic breakfast items alongside unique, creative dishes that push the culinary boundaries of breakfast."

OEB's claim to fame is their scrumptious breakfast poutines, and Orban told Narcity that Chef Mauro Martino was the first to ever create it.

The Soul in A Bowl was their first one on the menu back in 2009; it's an eggy take on traditional poutine. Slow-cooked bacon lardons, brown butter hollandaise, and delicious poached eggs make the dish a hit, and there are nine other poutine options that are filled with decadent ingredients like black truffles in their Gold Digga poutine and seafood in their Chunky Lobster Scramble.

On top of their brekkie poutines, OEB Breakfast Co. offers classic brunch fare like a variety of eggs bennies, breakfast sandwiches, "scramblettes," crepes, and some lighter, fresher options like chia seed pudding.

The resto has expanded across the country and is serving up all-day breakfast in various locations in Calgary, Edmonton, Kelowna, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, and even down in the U.S. in Scottsdale, Arizona. A location is also set to open in Newport Beach, California.

OEB Breakfast Co.

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Breakfast

Address: Unit 112, 171 E. Liberty Street, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you are a fan of poutine and breakfast, then you'll definitely want to try out one of their breakfast poutines because all of their potatoes are fried up in duck fat. Eggs benny more your jam? They have six different choices on their Calgary menu, including one with braised truffle-infused squash. Order's up!

Menu

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Toronto's Immersive New Bar Has 'Avatar' Vibes & Is Full Of Ever-Changing Art (PHOTOS)

It's the first of its kind in the world!

Selva Toronto | Handout, Selva Toronto | Handout

A brand new place for food and drink is coming to Toronto, but it's not your usual dining spot.

Selva is a brand new, never-before-seen venue from The Fifth (the same people behind RendezViews). It's the world's first immersive art multi-sensory resto bar, and while opening dates have yet to be announced, here's a peek at what you can expect.

Keep Reading Show less

Calii Love Is Opening A New Toronto Location & You Can Get Free Food All Weekend (PHOTOS)

The grand opening is this Friday!

Calii Love | Handout, Calii Love | Handout

No need to bring your wallet to this restaurant this weekend. Calii Love, a healthy, fast food concept, is opening its fourth location in Toronto on October 1, and you can get free food and coffee.

Located at Yonge and Eglinton, the new venue will be offering free salads, poke bowls, and coffee to visitors from 11 a.m. on October 1 to 3, while supplies last.

Keep Reading Show less

This Toronto Restaurant Just Ranked Among The Top 15 For Outdoor Dining In North America

It has a four-season patio!

@sarmhad_c | Instagram, Rocco Zoccoli | Handout

Don't say goodbye to patio season just yet — this Toronto restaurant was recently ranked among the top 15 in North America for outdoor dining.

On August 30, 2021, OpenTable revealed the 15 "coolest outdoor restaurants" across Canada and the United States. These are spots that have "turned outdoor dining into art" and boast beautifully decorated outdoor dining spaces, and Toronto's El Catrin made the list.

Keep Reading Show less

8 New Toronto Restaurants That You'll Definitely Want To Dine At This Fall

There are some exciting new spots to check out!

@blondeats | Instagram, @harrietstoronto | Instagram

Toronto just keeps getting more delicious. This month, several new restaurants have opened their doors, and you'll definitely want to keep them in mind next time you're craving a meal out.

From seafood to rooftop patios with stunning views, you can feast on all sorts of cuisines at these spots.

Keep Reading Show less