Toronto Is Getting One Of Calgary's Best Brunch Spots & Their Breakfast Poutines Are Fire
They're "hatching" in the in the 6ix! 🍳
If you live for Sunday brunch and eggs benedict makes your heart flutter, then brace yourselves: there is going to be a new brunch place in Toronto soon.
OEB Breakfast Co., an incredibly popular brunch spot originating from Calgary, is "hatching soon" in the 6ix's Liberty Village, and will be open for business sometime in February or March of 2022.
"Guests can look forward to a bright, uplifting brunch experience," Teale Orban, the director of marketing for OEB told Narcity via email. "We serve classic breakfast items alongside unique, creative dishes that push the culinary boundaries of breakfast."
OEB's claim to fame is their scrumptious breakfast poutines, and Orban told Narcity that Chef Mauro Martino was the first to ever create it.
The Soul in A Bowl was their first one on the menu back in 2009; it's an eggy take on traditional poutine. Slow-cooked bacon lardons, brown butter hollandaise, and delicious poached eggs make the dish a hit, and there are nine other poutine options that are filled with decadent ingredients like black truffles in their Gold Digga poutine and seafood in their Chunky Lobster Scramble.
On top of their brekkie poutines, OEB Breakfast Co. offers classic brunch fare like a variety of eggs bennies, breakfast sandwiches, "scramblettes," crepes, and some lighter, fresher options like chia seed pudding.
The resto has expanded across the country and is serving up all-day breakfast in various locations in Calgary, Edmonton, Kelowna, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, and even down in the U.S. in Scottsdale, Arizona. A location is also set to open in Newport Beach, California.
OEB Breakfast Co.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Breakfast
Address: Unit 112, 171 E. Liberty Street, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you are a fan of poutine and breakfast, then you'll definitely want to try out one of their breakfast poutines because all of their potatoes are fried up in duck fat. Eggs benny more your jam? They have six different choices on their Calgary menu, including one with braised truffle-infused squash. Order's up!