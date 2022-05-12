These Are Justin Bieber's Go-To Hometown Hangout Spots In Stratford & You Can Take A Tour
He's been spotted at Boston Pizza!🍕
You may think it's not possible to walk in a celebrities' shoes toward stardom, but it's time to be a Belieber because you totally can. If you love exploring quaint towns in Ontario and are a fan of Justin Bieber, then your next destination is laid out for you.
The City of Stratford, a.k.a. the Biebs' hometown, has a free audio tour you can follow, which outlines some of Justin's favourite hangout spots from when he was growing up. Who knows, you may even run into him if the stars align.
There are 12 different stops scattered around downtown Stratford that have connections to Justin and are places he apparently frequented. The audio tour is available online, and even though it’s in a certain order, you can check out where all of the spots are on the corresponding map and plan your journey however you’d like.
The tour starts off strong with the Avon Theatre, where Justin used to busk when he was younger. They say he made about $150 to $200 a day while playing here during the busy tourism season. There's now a bronze star with his name on it at the base of the steps, where you could take a commemorative photo of your day in Stratford.
As you continue the "Steps to Stardom" tour, you'll stop at the YMCA where Justin used to play basketball, the All-Wheels SkatePark where he'd skateboard, Stratford City Hall where he performed his first-ever recorded song, and William Allman Memorial Arena where he'd play hockey.
Your day is also set with snacks as the tour includes many food stops where Justin used to grab breakfast or a treat.
You can enjoy his favourites, like a strawberry banana milkshake or peameal and eggs in the front corner booth of Madelyn's Diner. If you ask for Justin Bieber's go-to table, they'll show you which one it is.
According to the tour, they say that the Biebs hits up the local Boston Pizza whenever he comes back home to meet up with friends and fans.
Gilly's Pubhouse, Features, and Scoopers ice cream are also on the list of stops to check out, where you can see where Justin used to play pool to where he would hang out after his soccer games.
Justin Bieber Audio Tour
Price: Free
Address: Various locations in Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can walk in Justin Bieber's childhood steps as you explore his hometown of Stratford.