8 Fun Things To Do In Stratford This Summer Besides Just Going To The Theatre
You can even have dinner inside of a church. ⛪️
The quaint Ontario town of Stratford is typically known for being a place to enjoy theatre, and of course as the hometown of Justin Bieber, but there is so much more to do here besides following J Biebs' footsteps (although you can do that too).
From learning local history in picturesque buildings and paddling past beautiful gardens to dining in a refurbished church and following a sweet chocolate trail, here are eight things to do in Stratford that make it worthy of a road trip.
Paddle along the Avon River
Price: $22+ per boat rental
Address: 30 York St., Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: Whether you want to lean back and relax in a paddle boat or cruise along in a kayak or canoe, you can find rentals at The Boathouse to enjoy a sunny day on the water.
Check out a new taco spot
Price: 💸
Cuisine: Mexican street food
Address: 2 Ontario St., Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: El Cactus Taco Shop just opened last year and this colourful restaurant serves up a variety of tacos and other Mexican eats that you can enjoy out on the patio or grab to-go and eat picnic-style.
Eat along a sweet or salty trail
Price: $39.55
Address: Grab your ticket at Destination Stratford, 47 Downie St., Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: The city of Stratford has two tasty self-guided trails, the Bacon and Ale Trail and the Chocolate Trail, which can be a fun way to explore the city through food. Yum! You can choose from a list of places fo where you want to go and take your vouchers to snag some treats from local spots.
Visit the local museum
Price: $7 per adult
Address: 4275 Huron Rd., Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: Not only is the exterior of this historic building a great photo stop, but you can learn about so many histories here from the history of the region to the story of Anne Frank. You can also learn about Justin Bieber's steps to stardom (and almost literally walk those same footsteps, too).
Try some local craft beer
Price: 💸 - 💸💸
Cuisine: Craft beer, Pub food
Address: 21 Market Pl., Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are tons of spots in Stratford to spend the afternoon sipping locally made brews, including Heritage Hops Brew Co. You can sit outside for a view of the picturesque city hall building and listen to some live music depending on the day you go.
If you want to mix it up, Mercer Kitchen and Beer Hall has a number of different Ontario beers that you can get by the bottle or on tap.
Enjoy a meal in a restored church
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French-style
Address: 70 Brunswick St., Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Revival House has a grand yet warm dining room that's right inside a refurbished church. From brunch to dinner you can enjoy a variety of meals in a historic space or on their garden patio. Cheers!
Wander through magical gardens
Price: Free
Address: 5 Huron St., Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can wander through historic gardens that feel like you've stepped into a fairytale. You'll spot the remains of an old mill, a stone bridge, and a quiet river with some benches to relax on. You can take in all of the Shakespeare-inspired plants and greenery at the aptly named Shakespearean Gardens.
Have dinner on a garden patio
Price: 💸💸 - 💸💸💸
Cuisine: "Cross-cultural" fusion
Address: 80 Wellington St., Stratford, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are so many unique restaurants and adorable patios to dine in this town, including The Common. At this restaurant, they serve up comfort food fusion dishes inspired by countries from all over the world. Plus, you can enjoy your meal on their cozy garden patio next to exposed brick walls.
