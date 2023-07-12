You Can Get Free Ice Cream In Toronto This July & Here's How To Beat The Heat For Cheap
Let's scream for ice cream! 🍦
Summer is here and the weather is super hot, which means ice cream shops in Toronto are ready for your arrival — and some are even prepared to give you a delicious scoop for free.
National Ice Cream Day is on July 16, 2023, and you can expect to see a whole bunch of participating spots around the 6ix that will help you get an ice cream fix for super cheap on the big day.
But you don't have to wait until July 16 to get your hands on a free cold dessert. A few events are happening this July where you can get some delicious ice cream for free.
Here's where you can score some ice cream for little or no money in Toronto this month.
Blondies Pizza
When: Until July 15, 2023
Address: 88 Ossington Ave, Toronto
What's the offer: Customers can enjoy free soft serve with every slice of pizza from Blondies Pizza on Ossington Avenue. This offer is only available until July 15, 2023, from Wednesday to Sunday.
Dairy Farmers of Ontario
When: July 16, 2023
Address: 275 Queens Quay W., Toronto
What's the offer: On National Ice Cream Day, you can get your hands on free ice cream from the Dairy Farmers of Ontario in Toronto's Harbourfront Centre. You can get a free scoop of Ontario Milk & Cookies from noon until 8 p.m. or until supplies last.
Good Behaviour
When: July 16, 2023
Address: 342 Westmoreland Ave. N., 1324a Gerrard E. and 225 Queens Quay W.
What's the offer: On National Ice Cream Day, Good Behaviour will offer the first 20 customers at each location a free kiddie scoop. Additionally, keep your eye out for the GB ice cream bar bike, where the first 50 people that stop the bike and say, "ice cream is better than gelato!" will get a free bar.
Dairy Queen
When: July 16, 2023
Address: Participating DQ restaurants
What's the offer: On National Ice Cream Day, July 16, customers with the DQ app can get their hands on a free small vanilla cone, but it's only available in the app. So make sure you have that downloaded and ready for a day filled with goodies.
Don't let this list stop you from exploring more cheap deals in the city. There are so many ice cream spots and National Ice Cream Day is right around the corner, so you better believe there will be more free deals out there!