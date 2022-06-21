You Can Get $1 Ice Cream From This Toronto Chicken Spot & It's Not Your Usual Dessert
The promotion starts on June 23!
The weather is heating up in Toronto, and if you're looking for ways to celebrate the start of the summer, a cheap frozen treat may be right up your alley.
Ghost Chicken on Ossington, a fried chicken spot in the 6ix, is widening its horizons and bringing ice cream with a Nashville twist into the mix for just $1.
Ghost Chicken announced the arrival of its new Nashville ice cream on Instagram on June 19, although the "scary good" dessert isn't your regular soft serve ice cream dream.
The dessert starts with basic vanilla ice cream, but spice lovers will be happy to know that the new treat isn't just sweet. Instead, the ice cream is drizzled with "sweet and spicy Nashville syrup and topped with a crispy GC crumble for a savory bite," according to the Instagram caption.
The new menu item will be available from June 23 to July 6 for just $1, and it's not the first time Ghost Chicken has offered Torontonians a great deal on food.
Earlier this year, in April 2022, the chicken shop offered their OG Chicken Sandwich for just $2 for a limited time.
So, if you want to cash in on a cheap ice cream dish with a spicy twist, you'll have to head to their flagship location before July 6 at 74 Ossington Avenue in Toronto.
According to Ghost Chicken's website, the frozen treat dubbed the Nashville Scoop will regularly retail for $4.49.
Ghost Chicken
Price: $1
Cuisine: Ice cream & fried chicken
Address: 74 Ossington Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: To try out a new sweet and spicy ice cream dessert and maybe grab some fried chicken sandwiches while you're there!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.