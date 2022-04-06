Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

cheap food toronto

Here's Where You Can Get $2 Fried Chicken Sandwiches In Toronto This Weekend

Ghost Chicken is offering cheap eats to their first 300 customers.

Toronto Staff Writer
Ghost Chicken sandwiches. Right: CN Tower.

@ghostxchicken | Instagram, Chon Kit Leong | Dreamstime

If you happen to be a lover of fried chicken sandwiches and great deals, Toronto is getting another fried chicken spot, and they're hosting a grand opening special.

Ghost Chicken is offering their OG Chicken Sandwich for just $2 on Saturday, April 9, so if you're looking for a cheap food spot or just to try out a new Toronto restaurant at a discount, you may be in luck.

However, if you're looking to cash in on the deal, you might want to arrive early because the offer only stands for the first 300 customers of the day, and each guest can only cash in on the deal once.

Ghost Chicken offers a variety of fried chicken dishes, from sandwiches to fried chicken lollipops and chicken bites, along with classic sides like coleslaw, mac and cheese, fries and smashed potatoes.

Their OG Chicken Sandwich, which usually retails for $10.99, comes in three spice levels, goes through a 24-hour brine and buttermilk marinating process, and is topped off with coleslaw and dill crema, according to a press release sent to Narcity.

The restaurant previously had a "secret pop-up location" in Mississauga but has now brought its crispy chicken to the streets of Toronto for its first flagship location on Ossington.

A representative for Ghost Chicken told Narcity they're hosting the grand opening deal to spread the word about their food.

"It's a great way for people who have never heard of Ghost Chicken to try our signature OG sandwich, one of our bestsellers. We want to show that you can get both quality and value."

Ghost Chicken

Price: $2 per OG Chicken Sandwich (for the first 300 customers)

When: April 9, 2022

Address: 74 Ossington Ave. Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: To try out a new Toronto restaurant at a cheap price.

Website

Comments 💬

