Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts A Swamp Of Heavy Rain, Hail & Thunderstorms Today
Cancel your patio plans.
No one will blame you if this week's sweltering heat has you desperate for a beach day. But, Ontario's weather forecast says to hold off until the weekend.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), an incoming pattern of strong winds, heavy rain, large hail, and thunderstorms will hit eastern Ontario hard on Tuesday, turning cottage country into a soggy mess.
Yup. Don't be fooled by the morning sunshine, folks. Tuesday's daytime heating will reportedly build instability across eastern regions, creating a potential for severe storms to hit residents living in their cottages this summer.
Thankfully, southern parts of the province will be in for a bit of a break from the unstable weather that caused downpours on Monday evening, but it won't be all good vibes.
"While an isolated storm or two may develop across southern Ontario or the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), the main focus for storms will be further east. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are forecast for eastern cottage country and towards the Ontario, Quebec border," TWN reports.
So, when is the best time to plan a day out with friends and family?
At the moment, the province's forecast predicts a quiet and near seasonable pattern to arrive at the end of the week, with heat building into the weekend, making Saturday the perfect day for an outing.
However, don't worry if you end up stuck inside this weekend as temperatures could also float into the mid-30s next week, leaving residents plenty of opportunities to enjoy some tropical weather.
In conclusion, hold off on lathering on the sunscreen and heading to the beach on Tuesday. The best is yet to come.