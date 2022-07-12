6 Cute Beach Towns Around Toronto That Are Waiting For You To Spend A Day This Summer
Time for a road trip! 🏖️
You can spend the day like you're by the sea at these cute beach towns around Toronto. There are several quaint villages outside the city where you can enjoy local food, events, and sandy shores.
If you're looking for a little city escape this season, pack your favourite floatie and head to one of these small towns for all those beachy vibes.
Picton
Address: Picton, ON
Why You Need To Go: Located in picturesque Prince Edward County, Picton is brimming with history, pubs, restaurants and quaint Main Street shops. The area is home to Sandbanks Provincial Park, where you can splash in blue waters and get lost in white sand dunes.
Port Dover
Address: Port Dover, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can take a mini tropical vacay at this spot. The beach features real palm trees that will sweep you away to Miami. Spend the day wandering the pier, relaxing in the sand, or hanging out at the bars and restaurants.
Wasaga Beach
Address: Wasaga Beach, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spot is known for its stretching white-sand shores and is home to the World’s Longest Freshwater Beach. You can explore a dune ecosystem, splash in the water, and enjoy beachside shops and hiking trails.
Port Stanley
Address: Port Stanley, ON
Why You Need To Go: This sweet village has East Coast vibes with a stretching pier and lighthouse. You can stop by Broderick's retro ice cream shop for a cone and sip the day away at GT's On the Beach.
Grand Bend
Address: Grand Bend, ON
Why You Need To Go: This village boasts that it's one of Canada's best beach towns and it's worth a summer day trip. You can catch some stunning sunsets from one of the beaches as well as enjoy local restaurants and summer events.
Cobourg
Address: Cobourg, ON
Why You Need To Go: Spend the day in a historic town featuring festivals, bakeries (don't forget to try the butter tarts!) and of course, a sandy white beach.
