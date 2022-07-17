Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting A 'Sticky Spell Of Heat' & Widespread Storms
Brace yourself for a rainy morning commute! ☂️
If you're not a fan of heat, the weather in Ontario this week is going to make you want to curl up next to your air conditioner.
According to The Weather Network, the "remarkable" dry weather that Southern Ontario has been experiencing will come to an end with a bout of rain expected from the end of the weekend into the beginning of the week.
As well, "a sticky spell of heat and humidity" is on its way as the temperature starts to climb on Sunday, July 17.
"Daytime highs will approach the 30-degree mark for folks across cottage country and eastern Ontario, with both Ottawa and Sudbury on track to meet that mark on Sunday afternoon," says the agency.
"Temperatures will stay a bit cooler in southern Ontario as clouds and thunderstorms approach from the southwest."
For northwestern Ontario, widespread scattered storms are expected and they could potentially turn severe.
"As for the south, a risk for thunderstorms will build into southwestern Ontario later Sunday afternoon and evening as a warm front approaches the region from stateside," warns TWN.
They note that Windsor to London will have the best chance for stormy conditions. As well, the Niagara region might see some thunder into Sunday night.
"The storms should remain below severe limits, but some gusty winds and quick downpours are possible," says TWN.
As for Monday, July 18, rainy conditions are going to once again hit southern Ontario.
"Rain will spread over the northern shores of Lake Erie before sunrise, pushing into the Niagara region and the Greater Toronto Area in time for the Monday morning commute," warns TWN.
Further into the week, temperatures in southern Ontario are going to surpass 30 on Tuesday and the humidity will make it feel like the upper 30s.
Stay safe!
