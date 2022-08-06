Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

fall activities in ontario

8 Reasons Why Fall In Ontario Is Way Better Than Summer

Pumpkin spice lattes > iced coffees. 🍂

Woman sitting at a table with pumpkins. Right: Woman in a skirt holding a pumpkin.

Woman sitting at a table with pumpkins. Right: Woman in a skirt holding a pumpkin.

@madeline.forsyth | Instagram

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

Summer seems to get all the hype in Ontario but as far as I'm concerned, it doesn't even compare to fall. You can trade hot, sweaty days for crisp autumn weather and mosquito-filled forests for an array of red and gold trees. Not to mention finally being able to step outside without slathering sunscreen on every part of your body beforehand.

The cozy, beautiful, and famously "basic" fall season has so much to offer, and here's why I think it's way better than summertime.

Pumpkin spice lattes

Pumpkin spice lattes could be the sole reason why fall is better than summer. There's something about these steaming, flavourful drinks that just makes you want to put on a plaid jacket and jump into a pile of leaves. Add some extra whip and cinnamon to the top, and you'll be wishing it was fall year-round.

Hiking

Summer hikes in Ontario usually end with sunburns, innumerable bug bites, and sweat-soaked clothes. The fall, however, is a whole different story. Not only are the colours spectacular, but you don't have to slather on three layers of sunscreen and another layer of bug replant to enjoy the outdoors.

The decor

Barren porches are filled with pumpkins, blank doors are decorated with leafy wreathes, and the smell of pumpkin-scented candles wafts through every house as soon as autumn hits. Strolls through the neighbourhood are just so much more of a vibe when all the houses are decked out in seasonal decor.

The holidays

Apart from Canada Day and a few long weekends, summer is lacking when it comes to festivities. In the fall, we get to celebrate Thanksgiving and Halloween, and that means yummy food, fun decor, and in the case of Halloween, creative costumes.

The colours

Of course, one of fall's best features is the colourful foliage. The world transforms into a red and orange paradise, and it's hard to beat the views. Whether you're hiking through a golden forest or gazing out of your window at the vibrant trees, the autumn landscape is on a level of its own.

Fall fashion

Say goodbye to sundresses and hello to cozy knit sweaters, plaid jackets, and knee-high boots. Fall is the time to let your inner fashionista shine, and the cooler weather means you can get away with layers and other fun looks that are just too hot during the summer. Who doesn't love a cozy scarf paired with leggings and a shacket? Don't forget the staple Starbucks cup to finish the look.

The activities

Summer is for beach days, but fall is for so much more. There's so much to do during this season that it's hard to pack it all in. From corn mazes to pumpkin patches and haunted houses, there is no shortage of exciting attractions. You can spend your days picking apples, making pies, and carving pumpkins.

The food

While summer does mean ice cream, which is a hard treat to beat, fall has some pretty delicious contenders of its own. This season is all about the cozy comfort food, and you can indulge in pies, hearty soups, spiced drinks, and more. Not to mention Thanksgiving and Halloween, which both offer endless treats and drool-worthy dishes.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...