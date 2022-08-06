8 Reasons Why Fall In Ontario Is Way Better Than Summer
Pumpkin spice lattes > iced coffees. 🍂
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Summer seems to get all the hype in Ontario but as far as I'm concerned, it doesn't even compare to fall. You can trade hot, sweaty days for crisp autumn weather and mosquito-filled forests for an array of red and gold trees. Not to mention finally being able to step outside without slathering sunscreen on every part of your body beforehand.
The cozy, beautiful, and famously "basic" fall season has so much to offer, and here's why I think it's way better than summertime.
Pumpkin spice lattes
Pumpkin spice lattes could be the sole reason why fall is better than summer. There's something about these steaming, flavourful drinks that just makes you want to put on a plaid jacket and jump into a pile of leaves. Add some extra whip and cinnamon to the top, and you'll be wishing it was fall year-round.
Hiking
Summer hikes in Ontario usually end with sunburns, innumerable bug bites, and sweat-soaked clothes. The fall, however, is a whole different story. Not only are the colours spectacular, but you don't have to slather on three layers of sunscreen and another layer of bug replant to enjoy the outdoors.
The decor
Barren porches are filled with pumpkins, blank doors are decorated with leafy wreathes, and the smell of pumpkin-scented candles wafts through every house as soon as autumn hits. Strolls through the neighbourhood are just so much more of a vibe when all the houses are decked out in seasonal decor.
The holidays
Apart from Canada Day and a few long weekends, summer is lacking when it comes to festivities. In the fall, we get to celebrate Thanksgiving and Halloween, and that means yummy food, fun decor, and in the case of Halloween, creative costumes.
The colours
Of course, one of fall's best features is the colourful foliage. The world transforms into a red and orange paradise, and it's hard to beat the views. Whether you're hiking through a golden forest or gazing out of your window at the vibrant trees, the autumn landscape is on a level of its own.
Fall fashion
Say goodbye to sundresses and hello to cozy knit sweaters, plaid jackets, and knee-high boots. Fall is the time to let your inner fashionista shine, and the cooler weather means you can get away with layers and other fun looks that are just too hot during the summer. Who doesn't love a cozy scarf paired with leggings and a shacket? Don't forget the staple Starbucks cup to finish the look.
The activities
Summer is for beach days, but fall is for so much more. There's so much to do during this season that it's hard to pack it all in. From corn mazes to pumpkin patches and haunted houses, there is no shortage of exciting attractions. You can spend your days picking apples, making pies, and carving pumpkins.
The food
While summer does mean ice cream, which is a hard treat to beat, fall has some pretty delicious contenders of its own. This season is all about the cozy comfort food, and you can indulge in pies, hearty soups, spiced drinks, and more. Not to mention Thanksgiving and Halloween, which both offer endless treats and drool-worthy dishes.