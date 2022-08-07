Ontario's Weather Has A Chance For Flooding Today Due To Possible 'Torrential Rainfall'
It might feel like 40 C in some parts. 🥵
If the hot and muggy weather in Ontario is making you melt, the potential incoming rain might offer some relief for later in the week.
According to The Weather Network, on Sunday, August 7, southern Ontario could see heavy thunderstorms, which would increase the risk of flooding in certain areas.
"The weekend in southern Ontario and Quebec will close out with more of the same heat and humidity as seen on Saturday, accompanied by a greater chance of thunderstorms," says the agency.
\u201cThe hot, muggy conditions in southern Ontario and Quebec could spark thunderstorms Sunday, heightening a threat for flooding in some areas due to possible torrential rainfall. #ONstorm #QCstorm #ONwx #meteoqc https://t.co/HK7ck7kEJa\u201d— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1659875030
"Because of the ample amount of atmospheric moisture and high humidex values, storms that develop Sunday may produce torrential rainfall - increasing the chance of flooding, especially in eastern Ontario and southern Quebec."
They also note that warnings for extremely hot weather are still in place for the two provinces, with humidex values potentially hitting or going over 40 C.
The rain is expected to start later in the afternoon and early in the evening across parts of southwestern Ontario.
"Any thunderstorms that do initiate will have the ability to tap into ample amounts of tropical moisture in the atmosphere, producing very heavy rainfall locally as they drift eastward," says TWN. "There will be a risk of localized flooding. In addition, storms may also produce locally gusty winds."
As well, the stormy conditions are predicted to last into the beginning of the week with a low-pressure system bringing "widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across southern Ontario and Quebec."
And if you've been clinging to your air conditioner for the past two days, the extremely hot temps are expected to ease toward the middle and end of the week.
Stay safe!
