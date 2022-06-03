Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Cold & Rainy Days For Weeks With No Pool Day In Sight
Summer is on hold.
If this week's heatwave had you planning more pool day moments rather than a Netflix reality TV show, brace yourself because Ontario's weather forecast is throwing wrenches again.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), a "reinforcing shot" of cold weather will arrive in the province this weekend, bringing a frost threat to several northern regions.
As if that wasn't heartbreaking enough, the cooler than seasonal vibes will supposedly have some hang time, predicted to plague residents for the next couple of weeks.
On the bright side, if you live in northwestern Ontario, you'll likely be able to ditch the umbrella as the excessively wet pattern that has dominated the areas these past couple of months fades away.
However, more than a few rainy systems will pass through southern parts of the province next week, bringing periods of heavy rain with the only possibility of sunshine coming in between systems.
Despite the lack of summer-like weather, June won't be a total loss, with the first half of the month still expected to bring some periods of pleasant weather and outdoor activities.
Although, you probably won't find yourself jumping into a lake or pool until the end of the month, when a warmer pattern is set to arrive.
And, if you're a petty person, you might take comfort in knowing the return to spring-like temperatures isn't just happening in Ontario.
"So, as we look across Canada, no truly hot weather is in sight through at least the first two to three weeks of June" Dr. Doug Gillham, TWN meteorologist, said. "According to the calendar it is still spring and for most Canadians, the next couple weeks will certainly feel more like spring."