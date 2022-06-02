Ontario Got Wrecked By Thunderstorms Yesterday & The Aftermath Was So Problematic (PHOTOS)
Yesterday's weather had no chill.
A barrage of severe thunderstorms dominated Ontario's weather forecast Wednesday, and the aftermath was no joke.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the damaging event occurred after a cold front collided with Wednesday's summer-like heat and humidity, with daytime temperatures hanging around the 30-degree mark.
As a result, southern parts of the province were swamped by heavy downpours, powerful winds and thunderstorms that stretched from Windsor to Toronto.
The pattern created all sorts of problems for residents of the area, forcing drivers to navigate roadways with dangerously reduced visibility and homeowners having to deal with downed trees.
TWN reports that gusts were so intense at one point in Windsor that it even caused a tree to knock out a traffic light.
The nasty conditions were further spotlighted on social media, where residents shared shocking images of the wreckage left in its wake.
\u201cHydro outage after storm knocked down trees. #Ottawa #Ontario #Canada\u201d— Mr.Phil.in.Ottawa \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@Mr.Phil.in.Ottawa \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1653959430
As if that wasn't bad enough, Hydro One reported that 20,000 of its customers were without power by Wednesday afternoon.
Most outages could be directly linked to the powerful weather that arrived Wednesday afternoon.
\u201cTree damage around Sparta. Pretty basic. Some are decayed. #onwx #ONStorm\u201d— Alex Masse (@Alex Masse) 1654111228
However, some storms ripped through the eastern and northern parts of Ontario during the early-morning hours, which also caused thousands of outages.
\u201c#ONStorm Glencoe, Ontario at 2:06pm\u201d— Shane DePelsmaeker (@Shane DePelsmaeker) 1654107023
Sadly, this isn't the first time the arrival of summer-like weather has caused problems for the province.
Residents of Uxbridge were left in a state of emergency last month after an EF-2 tornado ripped through the township.
The twister left an over 4-kilometre path of destruction and caused extensive damage to York Durham Heritage Railway, a historic railway on which service began in 1871.