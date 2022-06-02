NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ontario weather

Ontario Got Wrecked By Thunderstorms Yesterday & The Aftermath Was So Problematic (PHOTOS)

Yesterday's weather had no chill.

Toronto Staff Writer
Lightning over an Ontario lake. Right: A damaged tree.

Lightning over an Ontario lake. Right: A damaged tree.

Life is a wonder | flickr, scramskank | Twitter

A barrage of severe thunderstorms dominated Ontario's weather forecast Wednesday, and the aftermath was no joke.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), the damaging event occurred after a cold front collided with Wednesday's summer-like heat and humidity, with daytime temperatures hanging around the 30-degree mark.

As a result, southern parts of the province were swamped by heavy downpours, powerful winds and thunderstorms that stretched from Windsor to Toronto.

The pattern created all sorts of problems for residents of the area, forcing drivers to navigate roadways with dangerously reduced visibility and homeowners having to deal with downed trees.

TWN reports that gusts were so intense at one point in Windsor that it even caused a tree to knock out a traffic light.

The nasty conditions were further spotlighted on social media, where residents shared shocking images of the wreckage left in its wake.

As if that wasn't bad enough, Hydro One reported that 20,000 of its customers were without power by Wednesday afternoon.

Most outages could be directly linked to the powerful weather that arrived Wednesday afternoon.

However, some storms ripped through the eastern and northern parts of Ontario during the early-morning hours, which also caused thousands of outages.

Sadly, this isn't the first time the arrival of summer-like weather has caused problems for the province.

Residents of Uxbridge were left in a state of emergency last month after an EF-2 tornado ripped through the township.

The twister left an over 4-kilometre path of destruction and caused extensive damage to York Durham Heritage Railway, a historic railway on which service began in 1871.

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...