This $530K Private Island In Ontario Is Like A Little Slice Of The Caribbean (PHOTOS)
It comes with a 3-bedroom cottage. 🏝️
It turns out, you don’t need to move to the Caribbean in order to experience gorgeous island living. This private island for sale in Ontario is surrounded by bright turquoise waters, and it looks like it belongs in the tropics.
The 1.5-acre isle is located off the shores of Wiarton and you don't need to be a multi-millionaire to afford it. The property is listed at $529,000 and comes with a 3-bedroom cottage.
Rocky island surrounded by blue water. Ashley Jackson | RE/MAX
Despite being on a remote island, the cottage includes hydro, running water, and septic, so you don't have to rough it. It's easily accessible by small boat, canoe, or kayak.
The cottage includes an open-concept kitchen, dining room, and living room with a cozy stone fireplace. The bedrooms have ample space, and the third could be used as a den or office.
Living room with stone fireplace. Ashley Jackson | RE/MAX
The walk-out deck is an ideal spot to enjoy a morning cup of coffee or barbecue. The property also includes a bunkie which sleeps four and has a television so you can enjoy movies by the water.
Bunkie with bed and television. Ashley Jackson | RE/MAX
The rocky shoreline boasts panoramic views of Lake Huron and incredible sunsets. You can go for a dip in the crystal blue waters and forget that you're in Ontario.
Rocky shoreline with boats and blue water. Ashley Jackson | RE/MAX
There are lots of trees that provide shady areas, or you can venture out into the sun and get your tan on. If you're in the market for a vacation spot, this private island comes with tropical vibes and a quaint little cottage.
Private island for sale
Private island on clear water.
Price: $529,000
Address: 26 Island View Rd., Wiarton, ON
Description: This private island has rocky shores and Caribbean-blue water.