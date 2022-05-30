Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
islands for sale ontario

This $530K Private Island In Ontario Is Like A Little Slice Of The Caribbean (PHOTOS)

It comes with a 3-bedroom cottage. 🏝️

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Private island on bright blue water.

Private island on bright blue water.

Ashley Jackson | RE/MAX

It turns out, you don’t need to move to the Caribbean in order to experience gorgeous island living. This private island for sale in Ontario is surrounded by bright turquoise waters, and it looks like it belongs in the tropics.

The 1.5-acre isle is located off the shores of Wiarton and you don't need to be a multi-millionaire to afford it. The property is listed at $529,000 and comes with a 3-bedroom cottage.

Rocky island surrounded by blue water. Rocky island surrounded by blue water. Ashley Jackson | RE/MAX

Despite being on a remote island, the cottage includes hydro, running water, and septic, so you don't have to rough it. It's easily accessible by small boat, canoe, or kayak.

The cottage includes an open-concept kitchen, dining room, and living room with a cozy stone fireplace. The bedrooms have ample space, and the third could be used as a den or office.

Living room with stone fireplace. Living room with stone fireplace. Ashley Jackson | RE/MAX

The walk-out deck is an ideal spot to enjoy a morning cup of coffee or barbecue. The property also includes a bunkie which sleeps four and has a television so you can enjoy movies by the water.

Bunkie with bed and television. Bunkie with bed and television. Ashley Jackson | RE/MAX

The rocky shoreline boasts panoramic views of Lake Huron and incredible sunsets. You can go for a dip in the crystal blue waters and forget that you're in Ontario.

Rocky shoreline with boats and blue water. Rocky shoreline with boats and blue water. Ashley Jackson | RE/MAX

There are lots of trees that provide shady areas, or you can venture out into the sun and get your tan on. If you're in the market for a vacation spot, this private island comes with tropical vibes and a quaint little cottage.

Private island for sale

Private island on clear water.

Ashley Jackson | RE/MAX

Price: $529,000

Address: 26 Island View Rd., Wiarton, ON

Description: This private island has rocky shores and Caribbean-blue water.

View Here

From Your Site Articles
More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...